In the News: Broadway Favorites to Lead Virtual Training Sessions, Isabella Rossellini Talks the Birds and the Bees, More

Plus: Check out the winners of Washington, D.C.'s Helen Hayes Awards.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed.

Jenn Colella, Noah Ricketts, Quentin Earl Darrington, More Set for Virtual Training Sessions

Collective Creative Initiative has partnered with Broadway Dreams and RWS Entertainment Group to offer two days of free virtual training sessions led by theatre professionals, September 28–29 from 10 AM to 6 PM EST. All sessions are available on YouTube and will remain available to watch for one month. Classes range from acting advice and tips, singing workshops, dance and exercise to legal issues, accountancy, and well-being. Among the highlighted instructors are Tony nominee Jenn Colella, Noah Ricketts, Quentin Earl Darrington, and Tyler Hanes, along with casting directors Rachel Hoffman and Kyle Coker.

Isabella Rossellini Will Live Stream Sex and Consequences

Stage and screen star Isabella Rossellini will perform a live stream of Sex and Consequences from her farm on Long Island over four performances in mid-October. The solo show takes a comical look at biodiversity and the various ways animals reproduce. Created by Rossellini with the support of Paul Magid, the pair have re-created the theatrical experience from home. Each performance will be followed by a 20-minute audience Q&A with the star. For tickets, click here .

2020 Helen Hayes Award Winners Announced

The best of Washington, D.C., theatre in 2019 was revealed September 25 in a virtual Helen Hayes Awards ceremony, with A Chorus Line at Signature Theatre and The Brothers Size at 1st Stage among the productions taking home the top prizes in the Hayes category (designating a predominately Equity staging). Their respective directors, Matthew Gardiner and Jose Carrasquillo, also won for their work. Parker Esse won Outstanding Choreography in a Musical for Newsies at Arena Stage, while School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play earned the Best Ensemble in a Play award. Also of note was The Band’s Visit, which won Outstanding Visiting Production for its run at The Kennedy Center. For a full list of winners, click here .

Vivian Reed, Stephanie Umoh, More Set for Hallelujah, Baby! Reunion

The York Theatre Company continues its fall season of virtual events September 29 with a live Show (and Tell!) company reunion of its 2000 and 2018 Musicals in Mufti productions of Hallelujah, Baby!. Joining directors Hope Clarke and Gerry McIntyre are Jen Cody, Latoya Edwards, Thursday Farrar, Aaron Lazar, Jarran Muse, Vivian Reed, Tally Sessions, Stephanie Umoh, Dathan Williams, and more. James Morgan and Charles Wright lead the virtual panel discussion. The Tony-winning musical from Arthur Laurents, Betty Comden, and Adolph Green originally debuted in 1967, but returned in the next century with additional lyrics by Amanda Green.

