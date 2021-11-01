In the News: Broadway Inspirational Voices Sets Annual Holiday Concert, Old Globe Announces Full 2022 Season, More

Plus: The Playwrights Realm has announced the five recipients of this year's International Theatermakers Award.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Broadway Inspirational Voices Sets Annual Holiday Concert

The renowned Broadway gospel choir will present its annual holiday concert, Welcome Home: A Holiday Gospel Concert, December 6 at Symphony Space. The concert will be the first concert under new Artistic Director Allen René Louis, who assumed the role from Michael McElroy following the choir's Juneteenth concert this summer. The evening will be presented as a two-part celebration concert, with Part 1 featuring BIV’s favorite songs from their holiday albums Great Joy and Great Joy: Around the World with Part 2 returning to the choirs’ roots of gospel music. Click here for tickets.

International Theatermakers Award Recipients Named

The Playwrights Realm has announced the five recipients of International Theatermakers Award, designed to recognize and provide assistance to international theatremakers making contributions to the American theatre. The ITA, now in its second year, is a partnership between The Playwrights Realm and Dyer Harris LLP, a New York law firm whose focus is immigration for creative artists and professionals; it provides free legal assistance in applying for an O-1B artist visa (including related filing charges). This year's recipients are playwright and performer Nkenna Akunna, costume designer Dina El-Aziz, actor and writer Isra Elsalihie, playwright-director-scenographer Abhishek Majumdar, and composer Tidtaya Sinutoke (ฑิตยา สินุธก). All five of last year's award recipients— Alexandra Vásquez Dheming, Danilo Gambini, Omar Madkour, Jeton Neziraj, and Cha See—were granted O-1B visas.

Old Globe Announces 2022 Season

San Diego's Old Globe Theatre has announced its full slate of productions for the 2022 season. In addition to the previously announced world premiere of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical, the Old Globe will also host the previously announced pre-Broadway tryout of Bob Fosse’s Dancin’. The theatre will also present the world premieres of Dial M for Murder, a Globe-commissioned adaptation of the famous murder mystery by playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (Scotland Road, Wait Until Dark) and directed by Olivier nominee Stafford Arima (West End’s Ragtime), and What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank by Pulitzer Prize finalist Nathan Englander and directed by the Globe’s Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. A presentation of the hip-hop improv show Freestyle Love Supreme, Melinda Lopez's solo show Mala, and the previously announced Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress and the world premiere of El Borracho by Tony Meneses will round out the season. The summer of Season 2022 will be highlighted with the return of the Globe’s Shakespeare Festival, featuring The Taming of the Shrew and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

New Federal Theatre Sets 2021 Poetry Jam

Woodie King, Jr.’s New Federal Theatre will present its annual poetry jam virtually on November 19 at 7 PM ET. She Speaks: Love, Resilience, Revolution will feature the works of Sasa Aakil, Gha’il Rhodes Benjamin, Bayan Founas (Bayan the Poet), Angela Jackson, jessica Care moore, and Dionne Tenhue (a.k.a. Luna the Poet). The evening will be emceed and curated by Rev. Rhonda "Akanké" McLean-Nur under the direction of Petronia Paley. Toi Derricotte, co-founder of Cave Canem, will receive the Woodie King, Jr's New Federal Theatre Lifetime Achievement Award honoring her work as a poet, educator, and activist, with tributes from Yusef Komunyaakaa, Terrace Hayes, Sharon Olds, Hermione Pinson, and her Cave Canem co-founder Cornelius Eady. RSVP to the steaming event here.

Fangirls OCR Nominated for ARIA Award

The world premiere cast recording of Fangirls has been nominated for Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album for the 2021 ARIA Awards, the Australian equivalent to the Grammys. Written by Yve Blake, the musical follows a teenage girl named Edna who is obsessed with a member of the world's hottest boyband, True Connection. When the band comes to Edna's home town, she has to decide how far she'll go to get some face time with her celebrity crush. Blake stars on the recording as Edna, leading a cast that includes Chika Ikogwe, Kimberley Hodgson, James Majoos, Sharon Millerchip, Ayesha Madon, and Blake Appelqvist. To stream or download the album, visit GhostlightRecords.com. It is up for the award alongside the soundtracks for the films Music and Rams, Wakefield Season 1, and the video game Life Is Strange.

