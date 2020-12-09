In the News: Broadway Rocks Cancer Benefit Featuring Norbert Leo Butz and Karen Olivo, Peppermint to Play Angel Gabriel in Between the Two Humps, More

Plus: The Shed announces its artists for Open Call large-scale commissioning project.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Peppermint and Portia Will Be Gabriel and God in Biblical Comedy From Halley Feiffer

Casting has been announced for MCC Theater's next LiveLabs reading, Between the Two Humps by Halley Feiffer. The one-act play parodies Mary and Joseph's trip to Bethlehem through the desert on a camel. Kara Young (MCC's All the Natalie Portmans) and Noah Robbins (MCC's Punk Rock) are Mary and Joseph, with Peppermint (Head Over Heels) as the angel Gabriel and Portia (Stew) as God. The reading is directed by Trip Cullman with live Foley sound by Twi McCallum and scenic drawings by Clint Ramos. It steams December 17, 6:30 PM ET on MCC's YouTube Channel. Tickets are available at MCCTheater.org.

Norbert Leo Butz and Karen Olivo Set for Broadway Rocks Cancer Benefit

Broadway stars come together for Broadway Rocks Cancer December 13 at 8 PM, benefiting the Summit Medical Group Foundation. The concert features performances by Tony Award winners Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge!, In the Heights), Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), and Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots), along with Shoshana Bean (Waitress, Wicked), Reeve Carney (Hadestown, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change), Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Jarrod Spector (Beautiful), Alysha Umphress (On the Town) and more. For more information, click here.

The Shed Commissions 27 Artists for Open Call Series

New York City cultural institution The Shed has commissioned 27 NYC-based, early-career artists across several disciplines to create new works to be presented beginning June 2021 and continuing into 2022. "Open Call is designed to provide the time, space, and resources that these artists need to develop their practice, expand their audience, and continue to contribute to our city's vibrant and diverse culture," said Alex Poots, artistic director and CEO of The Shed. For exhibition and presentation dates, as well as full project descriptions, visit TheShed.org/OpenCall.

Get Broadwaysted for the Holidays

'Twas the Night of Broadwaysted follows Broadwaysted co-hosts Bryan Plofsky, Kevin Jaeger, and Kimberly Schmidt’s magical journey to rekindle the holiday spirit in a tumultuous and challenging year. The star-studded cast includes James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton, Aladdin), Patti Murin (Frozen, Lysistrata Jones), Colin Donnell (Violet), Nikisha Williams (Hamilton, The Color Purple), Julia Murney (Wicked, Lennon), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera), and many more. Written by Kevin Jaeger with original songs by Jaeger and composer Jason Pomerantz, the three-part holiday radio musical is on the Broadwaysted podcast as a benefit to support the non-profit organization Broadway Bound Kids. Find the episodes on BroadwayPodcastNetwork.

