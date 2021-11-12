In the News: Broadway Sinfonietta and Broadway Inspirational Voices at Bloomingdale's, Return of Understudy Concert At This Performance

Plus: Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater will present the new musical Torched! A People Ignited, about the Bronx fires of 1970.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Broadway Sinfonietta and Broadway Inspirational Voices at Bloomingdale's

The New York department store will unveil its holiday windows at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship November 18 with an event headlined by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha. The celebration, presented by Klarna, will continue with additional performances throughout the store from the Broadway Sinfonietta and the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir, and the launch of holiday activations and experiences on this year's holiday campaign theme: "Give Happy." Activations include a designer holiday table auction (with a table designed by Tony winner David Rockwell), a re-imagined Santaland, and pop-up wine bar by Coravin and pop-up café by Nespresso. RSVP for the November 18 event here.

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater Presents Torched! A People Ignited

New York City's longest-running theatre company centering Latinx and Puerto Rican stories will present the new musical Torched! A People Ignited December 2–19 at Pregones Theater in the Bronx. The piece, developed by Artistic Director Rosalba Rolón, examines the Bronx fires of 1970, sourcing historians, activists, local artists, and survivors of the fires. Christin Eve Cato, José Joaquín García, Omar Pérez, Claudia Ramos-Jordán, Patrick Robinson, and Nyseli Vega make up the ensemble cast for the production. Torched! features original salsa and hip-hop influenced music by Desmar Guevara, who also serves as music director. Rolón directs the work, with lighting design by Lucrecia Bricēno, costume and props design by Harry Nadal, projection design by Eamonn Farrell, and sound design by Milton Ruiz. For tickets, click here.

At This Performance Returns to The Green Room 42

The concert series featuring standbys, understudies, and alternates will return to The Green Room 42 on November 22 at 7 PM ET. This is the 149th edition of the cabaret, produced and hosted by casting director Stephen DeAngelis. Performers slated to appear include Aria Braswell (Flying Over Sunset), Rheaume Crenshaw (Caroline, or Change), Ben Mayne (Girl From the North Country), Yael "Ya Ya" Reich (Hadestown), Grace Slear (Jagged Little Pill), Chiara Trentalange (Girl From the North Country) and Khalifa White (Caroline, or Change), and special guest Logan Elizabeth Nikole Jones. Musical Director/accompanist is Eugene Gwozdz. For tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.