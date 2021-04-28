In the News: Broadway's Disney Princesses Plan New Tour, Williamstown Theatre Festival Announces Commissions, More

Plus: The roller coaster tragi-comedy Ride the Cylcone gets a cast recording.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, Aisha Jackson Will Tour Disney Princess – The Concert

Disney Concerts presents Disney Princess – The Concert, a nationwide tour kicking off November 1 as part of Disney's Ultimate Princess Celebration, a year-long event highlighting the courage and kindness of the beloved Disney heroines. An all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrates all the Disney Princesses in an evening of story, animation, and song: Tony nominee Susan Egan, who originated the role of Belle in Broadway's Beauty and the Beast and voiced Meg in the animated film Hercules; two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes, a mainstay in the Disney Princess Party concerts and Broadway's Cinderella (Rodgers and Hammerstein's, that is); Jasmine from Broadway's Aladdin, Courtney Reed; and Aisha Jackson from Broadway's Frozen. The concert, sponsored by Pandora Jewelry, even promises a guest prince.

Greg Germann, Siphie Melville, Jass Ahluwalia Cast in Transcontinental Herding Cats

The trio of stars will star in Lucinda Coxon’s play about a generation negotiating intimacy and independence in the 21st century. Directed by Anthony Banks, the production will feature Ahluwalia and Melville on stage at the Soho Theatre in London with Germann performing in Los Angeles in a hybrid live stream/in-person theatre experience suitable for the COVID era. “Ten years on from the [world premiere], I’m excited to share the story with audiences once again,” said Coxon. “It strikes me that the play’s exploration of acute loneliness and of the striking inequality between genders and generations feels incredibly of the moment, particularly as I reflect on the events of the last year.” Performances begin May 19 with live audience and digital watching options available. Click here for more information.

Williamstown Theatre Festival Announces Commission Recipients

John J. Caswell, Jr. has been selected for the 2022 $10,000 Jay Harris Commission to write a new play, as well as the L. Arnold Weissberger Award winner for his play Wet Brain, which also comes with a $10,000 prize from Williamstown Theatre Festival. In addition to Caswell, WTF has commissioned new works through the Andrew Martin-Weber New Play and Musical Commissioning Program Lee Edward Colston II, Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Tony Award winner Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), The Forest of Arden, Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George, Carey Perloff, and James Anthony Tyler. Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl is also a recipient in a co-commission with Manhattan Theatre Club. WTF is set to return to live performances this summer.

Ride the Cyclone Gets a Cast Recording

Ghostlight Records will release Ride the Cyclone: World Premiere Cast Recording in digital and streaming formats May 7. The musical Ride the Cyclone has a book, music, and lyrics by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, and was developed in Canada with Victoria BC’s Atomic Vaudeville. It transferred Off-Broadway to MCC Theater in 2016, as well as playing Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, and Minneapolis. Ride the Cyclone tells the story of a high school choir that boards a faulty roller coaster with tragic results. The cast album features Lillian Castillo, Chaz Duffy, Scott Redmond, Jacob Richmond, Emily Rohm, Tiffany Tatreau, Kholby Wardell, and Brooke Maxwell, with a vocal ensemble including Sarah Carlé, Brooke Maxwell, Richard Moody, Diane Pancel, Anne Schaefer, Aaron Scoones, and Kholby Wardell. To pre-save or pre-order the album, click here.

