In the News: Catch Connecticut's In-Person and Streaming Last 5 Years, Josh Groban Offers An Evening of Harmony on PBS, More

Plus: Leslie Odom Jr. drops The Christmas Album.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Leslie Odom Jr. Drops The Christmas Album

Hamilton Tony and Grammy winner Leslie Odom Jr. dropped a new holiday LP, The Christmas Album, November 6. The album features duets with wife Nicolette Robinson on “Ma’oz Tzur” and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo on “Winter Song,” in addition to original tracks “Snow” and “Heaven & Earth.” The Christmas Album marks the performer’s second holiday album following Simply Christmas. Click here to listen. Odom and Robinson are also expecting another gift a few months after Christmas.

Josh Groban Will Offer An Evening of Harmony on PBS

In celebration of Josh Groban's November 20 album Harmony, PBS will present an inside look at the Tony nominee's upcoming virtual concert tour November 28. Josh Groban: An Evening of Harmony is constructed in three parts and will include “The Impossible Dream,” “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” "Bring Him Home," "Over the Rainbow," “She,” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” Check local listings.

Watch Jaime Lozano's "Hold Tight" Music Video From Songs by an Immigrant

Check out musical theatre composer Jaime Lozano's music video to "Hold Tight," a song from his album Songs by an Immigrant, below. The collaboration with two-time Grammy nominee Raul Midón also features pianist David Cook and accordionist Gerardo “Quirri” Padilla. The song tells the story of an immigrant trying to cross the border as part of a migrant caravan, Lozano told Playbill in a recent track-by-track breakdown.



Aaron Sorkin and Kristin Chenoweth to Lead OCU Master Classes

Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin and the previously announced Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth will both lead master classes at Oklahoma City University (Chenoweth's alma mater) as part of the school's new Master's Program in screen acting. The two-year program will begin in January, with the first half taking place in Los Angeles before heading across the pond. OCU has partnered with Emmy winner Jesse Murphy and James Sears Bryant's Jesse James Films; Murphy will teach a "Bridges to Industry" course and facilitate weekly guest lecturers from producers, managers, agents, and more. Additional guest speakers in the program will include Hamilton alum Krystal Joy Brown and industry members Emma Ago, Austin Leshay, Mark Morkawa, Dia Frampton, Siena Oberman, Aaron Brown, Nora May, McCrae Dunlap, Sean Woods, and Erin Dicker.

Watch Teaser for Connecticut Staging of The Last Five Years

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of CT is currently presenting its first post-COVID production, Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years. The two-hander, co-starring Katie Diamond (Jersey Boys) and Daniel C. Levine (The Rocky Horror Show), runs through November 15 with both limited in-person seating and live stream options available. The Equity-approved production, also directed by Levine, features musical direction by conductor and ACT Resident Music Supervisor Bryan Perri (Jagged Little Pill). Watch a teaser below. For ticket information visit ACTofCT.org.



Watch Gilbert Bailey II, Christiani Pitts, Bradley Gibson Perform “Now or Never”

Following his first single, Broadway alum Gilbert Bailey II (Beetlejuice) joined forces with King Kong star Christiani Pitts and Bradley Gibson (The Lion King) to perform “Now or Never.” Check out the video below.

