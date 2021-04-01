In the News: Catch Dave Malloy and Joe Iconis in Guggenheim Pop Ups, April Live at the Lortel Guests Announced, More

Plus: Tune in Saturday for a surprise NY Pops Up performance live from a Broadway theatre.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Daytime Pop Up Performances Added to Guggenheim's Works & Process Series

Broadway composers Dave Malloy (The Great Comet) and Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) are among the acts included in the new Daytime Pop Up Performances at the Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process Series. Other performers in the series include violinist Jennifer Koh, drag opera performer Jasmine Rice LaBeija, dance performances including Mark Morris Dance Group, Martha Graham Dance Company, New York City Ballet, and Paul Taylor Dance Company, and more. Catch Malloy at 1:15 PM ET on April 8 and Iconis at 1:15 PM ET on April 9. The mini-concerts are included with a museum ticket. For more information and a full schedule of pop up performances, visit Guggenheim.org.

Live at the Lortel Interview Series Announces April Lineup of Guests

The virtual conversation series hosted by Eric Ostrow, with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle and John-Andrew Morrison, will welcome actor and playwright Ryan J. Haddad (The Politician; Hi, Are You Single?) April 5, actor-playwright-composer Douglas Lyons (Chicken and Biscuits) April 12, Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown) April 19, and Sydney James Harcourt (Hamilton) April 26. The live interviews take place at 7 PM ET, with podcast episodes released the following week. For more information or to join live, click here .

Southwark Playhouse Presents World Premiere of Philip Ridley's Tarantula

Georgie Henley, of The Chronicles of Narnia film series, stars in the new one-person play by British playwright Philip Ridley (The Fastest Clock in the Universe, Radiant Vermin, The Pitchfork Disney). London's Southwark Playhouse will stream the production live from The Little for three performances only. The story centers on Toni's teenage first kiss in this play about "identity, memory, love, and the lengths it takes someone to free themselves from the web of their past." Wiebke Green directs. For ticketing and exact schedule for the April 30–May 1 run, visit SouthwarkPlayhouse.co.uk.

Plus: Tune in to the NY PopsUp Instagram at 1 PM ET April 3 for a surprise performance live from a (as of now undisclosed) Broadway theatre. The continuing program will feature hundreds of live events across the city, serving to revive the Empire State's arts scene following the COVID-19 shutdown. Read more here.

