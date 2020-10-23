In the News: Celia Rose Gooding, Reneé Rapp, Will Roland Are Halloween Friends, Maggie Lakis and Rob McClure Set for Treasure Island: Live

Plus, watch Solea Pfeiffer sing with the newly formed, all-female orchestra, Broadway Sinfonietta.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Celia Rose Gooding, Reneé Rapp, Will Roland, and More Are Andrew Barth Feldman's Halloween Friends

Andrew Barth Feldman's My Halloween Friends, a 20-minute Halloween concert at midnight October 31, will feature appearances from Tony nominee Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Reneé Rapp (Mean Girls), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Samantha Williams (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony-winning producer Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening), and Will Roland (Be More Chill). Expect four original Halloween songs by Dear Evan Hansen's Feldman, a new arrangement of a classic Halloween song, and more. “Barthtoberfest" also features a Broadway Jackbox October 23 at 6 PM ET, a Halloween-themed Broadway Whodunit October 25 at 6PM ET (with Rob McClure, Andy Mientus, Gooding), Haunted Love, a play festival created by Sis October 30 at 8 PM ET, and scary video games on Boniello’s Twitch channel. My Halloween Friends will premiere on Feldman’s YouTube channel.

Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, More Set for The Haunting of Alice Bowles

A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) will debut December 17. The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar. In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century. The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.

Maggie Lakis and Rob McClure Set for Immersive Audio Experience Treasure Island: Live

The live immersive audio entertainment company Resounding will present Treasure Island: Live November 27 and 28 at 8 PM ET. Broadway couple Maggie Lakis (Something Rotten!) will star as Jim Hawkins with Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as Long John Silver and the narrator. The immersive audio experience is inspired by Orson Welles' 1938 radio play and adapted for Resounding by Creative Director Steve Wargo. The show will be performed live using new technology to create a 360-degree soundscape with the crash of waves, the roar of cannon fire, swashbuckling, and more. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Watch Solea Pfeiffer Sing With the Broadway Sinfonietta

An all-female orchestra, the Broadway Sinfonietta, launches October 23 with a performance of “You’re Gonna Hear From Me” featuring Solea Pfeiffer (Evita at City Center, Hamilton tour). Led by Macy Schmidt, the group features 18 musicians and hopes to increase the visibility and support the existence, excellence, and equity of female BIPOC musicians, orchestrators, and contractors in the Broadway industry. Check out the video below.

