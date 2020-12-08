In the News: Christian Borle and Michael Potts Join Fox's Prodigal Son, a Holiday Album From Jessica Vosk, More

Plus: Marisha Wallace plans a U.K. concert tour for fall 2021.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Jessica Vosk to Release Holiday EP

Wicked alum Jessica Vosk (Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland) announced on her Instagram that she'll soon release a three-song holiday album, A Very Coco Christmas. No date was revealed, but she does promise "some sassy Holiday cheer." We believe it!

Christian Borle and Michael Potts Land Recurring Roles in Prodigal Son

Two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) and Michael Potts (The Prom, upcoming Ma Rainey's Black Bottom for Netflix) are joining the second season of Fox's thriller Prodigal Son, Deadline reports. The hour-long drama stars Michael Sheen as the captured serial killer known as "The Surgeon" and Tom Payne as his son, a profiler employed by the NYPD. Borle will play Friar Pete, a psychiatric patient imprisoned with Sheen's character, and Potts portrays Dr. Marsh, a new therapist in the ward.

Marisha Wallace Sets Date for U.K. Concert Tour

Broadway and West End performer Marisha Wallace has announced a six-date U.K. tour for fall 2021 to support her new album "Tomorrow," now available from Decca Records. Wallace (Broadway's Aladdin, Something Rotten!) made her West End debut in Dreamgirls and is set to star as Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray at London's Coliseum in April 2021.

Also, catch Marisha performing her single "Tomorrow" from the album on Royal Variety Performance on ITV1.

NYGASP's Virtual Season Will Conclude With Stream of Comic Operetta Cox and Box

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players' finale of their 2020 virtual season, a cinematic experience of Sir Arthur Sullivan and F.C. Burnand’s comic operetta Cox and Box, will stream December 27–January 2, 2021. The 50-minute film, shot and staged at South Orange Performing Arts Center with an Actors' Equity Association-approved COVID-19 safety plan, features Daniel Greenwood as Box, Creative Producer David Macaluso as Cox, and Matthew Wages as Sgt. Bouncer. The latter also directs and designed the sets. Tickets are available at NYGASP.org.