In the News: Christopher Jackson Lands Sex and the City Gig, Aaron Carter Joins Naked Boys Singing!, More

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.
Timothy Hughes, Britney Coleman, More Document Return of Broadway in New Podcast
Hungover: Getting Back to Broadway drops August 4 on Broadway Podcast Network. The miniseries, from Equity One: Broadway’s Happy Hour, is co-hosted by Caleb Dicke and Elliott Mattox. The podcast follows Hughes (Hadestown), Coleman (Company), Pierre Jean Gonzales (Alexander Hamilton Hamilton tour), and Chris Medlin (Diana) as they prepare for the return to theatre after the shutdown. Hungover will offer three episodes that check in with the artists before rehearsals begin, during rehearsals, and after performances begin. Listen here.
Casting Announced for National Tour of An Officer and a Gentleman
Wes Williams will star as Zack opposite Mia Massaro as Paula, with Emily Louise Franklin as Lynette, Ramone Nelson as Sid, Amaya White as Casey Seeger, Roxy York as Esther, and David Wayne Britton as Marine Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley. The previously announced Dick Scanlan-directed tour begins in Las Vegas, Nevada, with stops also planned in Sacramento, California; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit, Michigan; Providence, Rhode Island; and more. An Officer and a Gentleman features a score using a catalog of ‘80s pop songs from Rick Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, Pat Benatar, and more. For more information, click here.
READ: Back on the Road: National Tours Begin to Schedule 2021-2022 Stops Across the Country
Christopher Jackson and LeRoy McClain Join And Just Like That...
The number of Broadway alums joining the the Sex and the City revival is starting to match the number of Manolos in Carrie’s closet. Deadline reports the Hamilton Tony nominee will play Herbert Wexley, who works in finance. Herbert is married to Lisa, a documentarian (Nicole Ari Parker). McClain, who played Shy Baldwin in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, will play Andre Rashad Wallace, a musician and husband to Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman). Julie Halston, Isaac Powell, Sara Ramirez, and more are also in the cast, which sees the return of original series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.
Aaron Carter Joins Naked Boys Singing!
The tawdry revue begins a 12-week Las Vegas residency at the Jewel Box Theatre September 8. “I suffer from body dysmorphia, but I’ve never felt more comfortable with my body than I do now,” said Carter from his Los Angeles home. “I'm so excited to enter the theatre world again… [and] I look forward to having a great time and being a part of Vegas reopening!” The star rose to fame as a singer with hits like “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.” He later made his Broadway debut in Seussical, followed by a run in off-Broadway’s The Fantasticks. Naked Boys Singing! is presented by Tom D’Angora and Nick Padgett and directed by Tom and Michael D’Angora. Click here for tickets and more information.