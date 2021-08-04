In the News: Christopher Jackson Lands Sex and the City Gig, Aaron Carter Joins Naked Boys Singing!, More

Timothy Hughes, Britney Coleman, More Document Return of Broadway in New Podcast

Hungover: Getting Back to Broadway drops August 4 on Broadway Podcast Network. The miniseries, from Equity One: Broadway’s Happy Hour, is co-hosted by Caleb Dicke and Elliott Mattox. The podcast follows Hughes (Hadestown), Coleman (Company), Pierre Jean Gonzales (Alexander Hamilton Hamilton tour), and Chris Medlin (Diana) as they prepare for the return to theatre after the shutdown. Hungover will offer three episodes that check in with the artists before rehearsals begin, during rehearsals, and after performances begin. Listen here.

Casting Announced for National Tour of An Officer and a Gentleman

Wes Williams will star as Zack opposite Mia Massaro as Paula, with Emily Louise Franklin as Lynette, Ramone Nelson as Sid, Amaya White as Casey Seeger, Roxy York as Esther, and David Wayne Britton as Marine Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley. The previously announced Dick Scanlan-directed tour begins in Las Vegas, Nevada, with stops also planned in Sacramento, California; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit, Michigan; Providence, Rhode Island; and more. An Officer and a Gentleman features a score using a catalog of ‘80s pop songs from Rick Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, Pat Benatar, and more. For more information, click here .

Christopher Jackson and LeRoy McClain Join And Just Like That...

The number of Broadway alums joining the the Sex and the City revival is starting to match the number of Manolos in Carrie’s closet. Deadline reports the Hamilton Tony nominee will play Herbert Wexley, who works in finance. Herbert is married to Lisa, a documentarian (Nicole Ari Parker). McClain, who played Shy Baldwin in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, will play Andre Rashad Wallace, a musician and husband to Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman). Julie Halston, Isaac Powell, Sara Ramirez, and more are also in the cast , which sees the return of original series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.