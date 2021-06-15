In the News: Christy Altomare and Will Swenson Lead Reading of New Musical Alice in Neverland, Hear Kander and Miranda in Conversation, More

Plus: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues returns with a new lineup of playwrights and performers.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Christy Altomare Leads the Cast of Alice in Neverland for Developmental Reading

The new musical Alice in Neverland, by Phil Kenny and Reston Williams, will have a developmental reading in New York June 16. The musical merges two beloved classics, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Peter Pan, serving as a sequel to one and the prequel to the other. Anastasia's Christy Altomare leads the cast for the reading, joined by Tony nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Waitress) and Heath Saunders (The Great Comet), along with Megan Masako Haley (Wicked, Mean Girls), Alistair Brammer (Miss Saigon), and Timothy Hughes (Hadestown). The reading is produced by Jerry Goehring (Be More Chill, A Christmas Story), Jim Kierstead (Hadestown, Kinky Boots), Mike Evariste (Disgraced), Jamie deRoy (Beetlejuice, Peter and the Starcatcher) and 42nd.club (Anastasia, Moulin Rouge!).

John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Conversation

Vineyard Theatre’s 2021 Gala Series: The Tasting Room will conclude July 22 at 7 PM ET with an intimate conversation between musical theatre composers John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The previously announced pair will discuss their writing processes and share favorite selections from each other's songbooks, performed by Mandy Gonzalez, Bryonha Marie Parham, and George Salazar. The event is directed by Jen Bender and music directed by Macy Schmidt. Tickets for the event are pay-what-you-can and will benefit Vineyard's artistic and education programs. Click here for more.

New Lineup of Playwrights and Performers for The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues returns June 15 with a new lineup of monologues and performers. From 6–10 PM ET, new monologues will publish every 15 minutes on IGTV @24hourplays and on 24HourPlays.com. Performers for this series include Ari Graynor, ChelseaDee Harrison, Cindy Cheung, Erin Darke, David Krumholtz, David Rosenberg, Guy Boyd, Hope Lauren, Jin Ha, Merle Dandridge, Parvesh Cheena, Raviv Ullman, Sophie Zucker and Will Connolly. The lineup of playwrights features Anna Ziegler, Audrey Lang, Charly Evon Simpson, Chisa Hutchinson, David Lindsay-Abaire, Edith Freni, Gabe McKinley, Grace McLeod, Jesse Eisenberg, Ken Greller, Mario Correa, Michael Mitnick, Nandita Shenoy, and Steve Yockey. Since launching in March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues has created over 400 new theatre works.

Hang Out With Jessica Vosk and Jelani Remy at Stage Door Mixer

Audiences can mingle with Broadway players at the upcoming Stage Door Mixer, being held at NYC's Watermark Bar June 21. Reed Luplau (Moulin Rouge! ) directs the event, a celebratory night of theatre with live music and performances, benefiting The Actors Fund. Celebs set to appear are Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!), DeMarius R. Copes (Mean Girls), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Jessica Vosk (Wicked), and more. The evening will culminate in a screening of Places, Please, a film written and directed by Luplau, featuring Tony nominee Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge!) and Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening). Click here for tickets.

Queens Theatre Will Present Virtual Festival Honoring Stonewall

To honor the spirit of the Stonewall uprising, Queens Theatre will present The Stonewall Legacy Project, a series of virtual events led by LGBTQIA+ artists. The series features a film screening of The Duchess of Grant Park on June 17; a drag performance, The Stonewall Legacy Digital Drag Project, on June 24; a live solo show, Invisibility: A Journey of Pasta, Prayer, Protest, & Peru by Richard Cardillo, on July 1; a live solo show, Second Helping by Kelly Dunham, on July 8; and a presentation of four queer, Latinx short films by Dominic Colòn and Francisco Cabrera-Feo, on July 15. Each event premieres at 7 PM ET. Visit QueensTheatre.org for more information.

Speaking of Christy Altomare, check out her video release for the single "Freedom Inside" off her new album of original music, Wandering Bird. The video was choreographed by Jess Leprotto, and filmed in Central Park in an impressive one-take.

