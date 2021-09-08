In the News: Company Will Perform for Darkness RISING, BLKLST Releases Standards for L.A. Anti-Racist Policies, More

Plus, details have been announced for Ars Nova's return to in-person programming.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Company Will Perform Benefit Concert for Darkness RISING

The cast of Company will present a benefit concert September 20 for the non-profit Darkness RISING at Birdland Jazz Club. Darkness RISING comprises singers and musicians from the Black Broadway community and Black mental health providers dedicated to providing mental health resources for marginalized communities. Company cast members scheduled to perform at the concert include Kathryn Allison, Terence Archie, Nikki Renée Daniels, Matt Doyle, Claybourne Elder, Javier Ignacio, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, and Bobby Conte Thornton, with Company’s associate music director Paul Staroba on piano. For more information or ticketing, visit BirdlandJazz.com.

BLKLST Releases “The Los Angeles Anti-Racist Theater Standards”

Inspired by the work of We See You White American Theatre, the newly formed group BLKLST has released "The Los Angeles Anti-Racist Theater Standards," a set of actionable changes created to hold L.A. theater companies accountable, to rectify harm done, and create a foundation of restorative equity. The standards were distributed to 130 L.A. theatre companies on September 8. A public conversation will be held on September 14 at 6 PM via Zoom to address any questions and to introduce members of the collective and of BLKLST to the community. For more information and to read the Standards, visit LATheaterStandards.com.

Details Announced for Ars Nova Homecoming

The Off-Broadway company will welcome audiences back to the Ars Nova Hub beginning in September with three concert events from resident artists: Michelle J. Rodriguez on September 17 with Raimunda; Laura Galindo, In Front of Your TV: The EP Release Show on September 23; and Manik Choksi and Zi Alikhan presenting The Ramayan In Concert on September 25. October will see the in-person culmination of P.S., a durational theatrical event created collaboratively by director Teddy Bergman (KPOP) and playwrights Sam Chanse and Amina Henry, in which audience members have received letters sent between two characters over the course of the last year. Audiences who missed the epistolary experience can download podcasts of the correspondence prior to attending the culminating event, running October 7–23. P.S. will also be available to stream on Ars Nova Supra from October 25–November 20. Visit ArsNovaNYC.com for ticketing.

John Tartaglia, Barrett Foa, More in Ballots Over Broadway 3

Members of the Broadway community will join screen stars for the Ballots Over Broadway 3 concert October 3 in Los Angeles benefiting DemcraShe and Field Team 6. Performers for the event include John Tartaglia, Barrett Foa, and Mary Faber, all of Avenue Q, along with Jason Michael Snow (The Book of Mormon), Garrett Clayton (Harispray Live), Olivier nominee Jared Gertner, and more. For more information on the concert, click here.