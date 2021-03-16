In the News: Constantine Maroulis, Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, More Set for All-Star Rock of Ages Reunion Concert

Plus: Kaufman Music Center presents Kay Swift and Kander and Ebb concerts, and watch Idina Menzel on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Casting Announced for One-Night-Only Rock of Ages: The All-Star Reunion Concert

The previously announced concert for Rock of Ages has announced its supergroup cast for the April 24 one-night-only livestream. The cast, made up of performers from the original Off-Broadway, Broadway, Los Angeles, Hollywood, West End, and 10th anniversary production casts. Performers include Tony nominees Constantine Maroulis, Laura Bell Bundy, and Kerry Butler; film and television stars from the Hollywood and L.A. casts Frankie Grande, Willam, Dan Finnerty, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Lenk; and various cast alums Amy Louise Pemberton, James Snyder, James Carpinello, Amy Spanger, Adam Dannheisser, Lauren Molina, Michele Mais, Callandra Olivia, Matt Wolpe, and Regina LeVert. Also making an appearance in the concert are Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, who starred in the Broadway production of the musical, as well as writer Chris D’Arienzo and arranger Dave Gibbs. For ticketing information, click here.

Kaufman Music Center’s Broadway Close Up Series Highlights Kay Swift and Kander and Ebb

The intimate lecture-concert series from the Kaufman Music Center will look at the careers of composer Kay Swift and the collaborators John Kander and Fred Ebb this spring. Filmed live at the Kaufman Center’s Merkin Hall and hosted by Theater@Kaufman Director Sean Hartley, the series explores its subjects through both lecture and song. On April 19, Nikki Renée Daniels (Company, Hamilton), Jeff Kready (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Sally Wilfert (Assassins), and Klea Blackhurst, under the music direction of Georgia Stitt, will present the work of Kay Swift, one of Broadway’s first female composers with the musical Fine and Dandy. The Tony-winning writing team of Kander and Ebb are the subject for May 10. Jihwan Kim music directs the evening with selections from Cabaret, Flora the Red Menace, 70 Girls, 70, The Happy Time and New York, New York. The evening also features Tony winner Karen Ziemba sharing stories and song from the 1997 musical Steel Pier. For more information, visit KaufmanMusicCenter.org.

Plus, watch the video below of Idina Menzel on The Drew Barrymore Show discussing parenting, her new online kids' show, the "I'm Every Woman" Care campaign with Chaka Kahn, and "faking it til she makes it" as a role model.

