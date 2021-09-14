In the News: Cynthia Erivo Joins Netflix's Luther, Donmar Warehouse Will Stream Constellations

Plus, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical! will play five shows at the West End’s Lyric Theatre beginning in November.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Cynthia Erivo Joins Cast of Netflix's Luther

The Tony winner (and current Emmy nominee) has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix film Luther, Deadline reports. Idris Elba leads the movie, reprising his role as the title character in the continuation of the BBC crime drama, which aired five seasons between 2010 and 2019. Emmy nominee Andy Serkis has also joined the film, but no details have been announced for the roles Erivo and Serkis will play. Series creator Neil Cross has penned the screenplay, to be directed by Jamie Payne. Netflix is producing in association with the BBC. Other projects in the works for Erivo include a remake of The Rose and the thriller Steel. She will star in and produce both films.

Donmar Warehouse Will Stream Constellations

The West End revival of Nick Payne's two-hander, about a quantum physicist and a beekeeper and the many possible paths a relationship can take, will stream on-demand in October 2021. The Donmar Warehouse production of Constellations ran June 18–September 12 at the Vaudeville Theatre, featuring four different casts. All four productions were filmed and will be offered for streaming. The casts include Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah, Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker, Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey, and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O’Dowd, all directed by Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical! Returns to West End

The Olivier-winning musical improv troupe The Showstoppers will play five shows at the West End's Lyric Theatre beginning November 15. (Other performance dates are December 6 and January 24, February 21, and March 21, 2022.) Using audience suggestions, The Showstoppers create a unique musical theatre show each night, entirely made up on the spot. The Showstoppers features a rotating cast, including Jonathan Ainscough, Ruth Bratt, Justin Brett, Matt Cavendish, Dylan Emery, Pippa Evans, Susan Harrison, Joshua Jackson, Ali James, Sean McCann, Adam Meggido, Philip Pellew, Andrew Pugsley, Lauren Shearing, Lucy Trodd, and Heather Urquhart, with rotating musicians including Craig Apps, Christopher Ash, Alex Atty, Jordan Clarke, Pete Furness, Nathan Gregory, Calie Hough, Chloe Potter, Duncan Walsh Atkins, and Andrew Woolf. The troupe was created by Meggido and Emery, who also serve as directors. Prior to the Lyric Theatre residency, The Showstoppers can be seen at the Garrick Theatre September 27 and October 11. For more, visit ShowstopperTheMusical.com.

The Essence Will Make Off-Broadway Debut

This irreverent journey through Yiddish theatre’s legacy will begin previews at the WP Theater October 10 prior to an official opening October 17. Presented by the Congress for Jewish Culture, the 10-week engagement will continue through December 23. The Essence was assembled by Allen Lewis Rickman, who also directs. The cast of the comedic revue will feature Rickman, Yelena Shmulenson, and Steve Sterner, who is also the production's musical director. Visit YiddishEssence.com.