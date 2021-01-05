In the News: Cynthia Erivo Sashays to the Drag Race Judges Table, Mint and Origin 1st Go Digital

The Tony winner and Oscar nominee will be a guest judge on the current, 13th season of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Cynthia Erivo Sashays to RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Tony and Grammy Award-winning star of The Color Purple will be among the guests on the judges panel of Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which kicked off January 1 with the most-watch episode in franchise history. Comedian Nicole Byer will also guest judge, while Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and Tony winner Scarlett Johansson (A View From the Bridge) will lead interactive masterclasses for this season's contestants. The popular reality competition from VH1 has amplified the careers of hundreds of drag queens, including Broadway's Peppermint (Head Over Heels).

Mint Theater Company Offers 6 Titles On Demand

To celebrate 25 years of "unearthing and preserving forgotten plays," Mint Theater Company will offer archival films from six past productions to stream free and on demand in the Silver Lining Streaming Series. The first title is Lillian Hellman's 1936 family drama Days to Come, currently available until February 21. The production was staged by Mint in 2018, directed by J.R. Sullivan. Upcoming titles in the series include Katie Roche by Teresa Deevy, Women Without Men by Hazel Elli, Yours Unfaithfully by Miles Malleson, A Picture of Autumn by N.C Hunter, and The Fatal Weakness by George Kelly. Visit MintTheater.org for more information.

A Cross-Atlantic Virtual Festival From Origin 1st

The 13th annual Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival goes online this year from January 11 to 31 with six full recorded theatre productions of new work, as well as films and documentary screenings and streaming panel discussions. The festival opens with Eva O'Connor's Ediburgh Fringe award-winner Mustard. Other theatrical titles include Darren Murphy's The Gifts You Gave the Dark and Michelle Dooley Mahon's The Scourge, as well as three productions comprised of commissioned short works. Participating theatre companies include Fishamble: The New Play Company and About Face Ireland in Dublin; the Irish Repertory Theatre and Origin Theatre Company in New York; The Wexford Art Center in Wexford, and The Lyric in Belfast. Tickets and a complete schedule are available at OriginTheatre.org

