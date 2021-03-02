In the News: Cynthia Erivo to Star in Roar Series, New Award for Female and Non-Binary Directors, More

Plus, the participating musicals for Theatre Accelerator's New Reality Edition development program have been chosen.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Cynthia Erivo Tapped for New Apple TV+ Anthology Series

Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) will star, along with Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie and Merritt Wever, in a new anthology series from Apple TV+, Deadline reports. Based on Cecelia Ahern’s book of short stories by the same name, Roar comprises eight, half-hour episodes, each told from a female perspective. Series creators are Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who had critical success with Netflix's female wrestling comedy Glow, also starring Brie.

SDCF and Producer Barbara Whitman Create New Award for Women+ Directors

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation and theatre producer Barbara Whitman (A Raisin in the Sun, Angels in America, Diana) have established a new annual award for female, trans, and non-binary early-career directors. Nominations are now open for the award, an unrestricted $10,000 cash prize to help support an emerging director whose income is not made solely from directing. The winner will be chosen by a panel of industry professionals including Christopher Burney, Mia Katigbak, Dan Knechtges, Leigh Silverman, and Tamilla Woodard, and will be announced in April. To nominate a director, visit SDCFoundation.org.

Participants Chosen for Theatre Accelerator: New Reality Edition

The immersive virtual musical theatre development program from Apples and Orange Arts, geared specifically towards developing and distributing musicals in mixed realities, has chosen participants for its inaugural class. Shows chosen for the program include: At the River I Stand (book by Alani iLongwe, music and lyrics by Rowen Casey), Guy (book and lyrics by Stephen Hyde, music and production by Leo Mercer), Keaton and the Whale (book and lyrics by Molly Reisman, book and music by Emily Chiu), SuperYou the Musical (book, music, and lyrics by Lourds Lane), The Bad Years (book, music and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk), The Lesson—A New Musical Fantasia (story by Avi Amon, Nolan Doran, and Ty Defoe, music and lyrics by Avi Amon and Nolan Doran, book by Ty Defoe), and The Super (book by Danny J Rooney and Sharone Sayegh, music and lyrics by Danny J. Rooney). Teams will receive technology to assist development and mentorship from top professionals in emerging tech fields. For more information on the program, participants, and mentors, visit NYCOC.org.

Southwark Playhouse's You Are Here Postponed

The previously announced production of You Are Here at Southwark Playhouse, starring Wendi Peters, has been postponed. Originally slated for a four-week run beginning April 29, the production will now begin previews May 17, in accordance with U.K. government advice regarding theatre openings. Plans are to perform live to socially distanced audiences May 17–June 12, with two live streamed performances on May 22. Should guidance change and no live performances permitted, the production will move to live-streaming for all performances. For full schedule and ticketing details, visit SouthwarkPlayhouse.co.uk.

