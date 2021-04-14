In the News: Daniel Breaker Joins Girls5eva, Kathleen Chalfant and George Bartenieff Star in Blue Valiant Premiere

Plus: Ann Roth wins Costume Designers Guild Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and new details on the Artios Awards ceremony.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Daniel Breaker Joins the Cast of Girls5eva

Deadline reports that Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker (Passing Strange, The Book of Mormon, Hamilton) has joined the cast of the new Peacock comedy from Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey, Girls5eva. The series stars Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Tony nominee Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Busy Phillips (Cougar Town), and Paula Pell (Original Cast Album: Co-Op) as a 90's girl band who reunite 20 years later for another shot at fame. Breaker will play Scott, Dawn’s (Bareilles) husband, supportive of her career, but maybe not so into the idea of having a new roommate (Goldsberry). The series premieres May 6 on the NBC streaming platform. Watch the trailer here.

Kathleen Chalfant and George Bartenieff Star in World Premiere Play

The new play Blue Valiant by Karen Malpede will make its world premiere at Farm Arts Collective, starring Tony Award nominee Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America) and downtown stalwart George Bartenieff (Merchant of Venice). The play tells the story of an untamable horse and the woman who risks her own life to discover the horse’s secret. The horse will be played as a live piano score by composer, Arthur Rosen, and represented by visuals from horse photographer Ellen Lynch. The production runs for two performances only, May 29 and 30, for live in-person audiences at the Pennsylvania farm-arts venue. For more information, visit FarmArtsCollective.org.

Ann Roth Wins Costume Designers Guild Award

Tony and Oscar-winning costume designer Ann Roth was awarded the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Award for Excellence In Period Film for her work on Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. According to Deadline, Roth could now be considered a frontrunner for the Oscar this year, as in years past, the Oscar often goes to the CDGA winner for period film work. Designer Bina Daigeler, who won the CDGA for Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film for Mulan, is also Oscar-nominated this year. The ceremony was held virtually on April 13, with presenters including Rose Byrne, Regina King, Leslie Odom Jr., and Amanda Seyfried.

Details Announced for Casting Society's Artios Awards

The Casting Society of America's 2021 Artios Awards ceremony will steam live April 15 at 8 PM ET; Yvette Nicole Brown will host. In addition to the previously announced nominations honoring the work of casting directors in theatre, film, and television, lifetime achievement awards will be given to Robi Reed (Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X) and Tara Rubin (Dear Evan Hansen, The Band's Visit, Six). The Actors Fund will also be honored with the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award. Presenters for the evening include Leslie Odom, Jr., Rachel Brosnahan, Amanda Kloots, Pedro Pascal, Indya Moore, and Paul Mescal. For ticketing, click here.

