In the News: Daniel Dae Kim Set for Politically-Themed Belly of the Beast, Stars Line Up for Broadway Celebrates Veterans Day Concert

Plus: Watch "Old Country: A Musical Remedy for Democracy Blues" from the musical Afterland.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Daniel Dae Kim Will Star in Benefit Reading of Politically-Themed Belly of the Beast

Daniel Dae Kim’s 3AD, along with New York Theater Workshop, will present a benefit reading of Margaret Vandenburg's Belly of the Beast November 1. Directed by Lisa Rothe, the reading of the politically charged drama will feature Kim, Joel de la Fuente (Man in the High Castle), Carrie Preston (True Blood), Tamilyn Tomita (Star Trek: Picard), and Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor), according to Deadline. The play, according to Kim, "takes a very specific event, the current presidential campaign, and takes a hard look at how certain practices pose an immediate threat to democracy in the digital age. I don’t know of any other play that tackles this specific subject matter, especially in a way that’s as informative, thought-provoking, and timely for those who have yet to cast their vote in next week’s election.” Tickets to the reading, which will benefit The Creative Coalition, are available at TodayTix.

Stars Line Up for Broadway Celebrates Veterans Day

Stage Aurora Theatrical Company will honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces with a virtual concert, Broadway Celebrates Veterans Day, November 7-8 and November 10-11 on YouTube. The celebration will feature Tony winners Ben Vereen, Jarrod Emick, and Cady Huffman, Tony nominees Vanessa Williams and Robert Cuccioli, Janet Hubert, Angela Robinson, Darius de Haas, Natasha Yvette Williams, Renee Lawless, Darryl Reuben Hall, Aaron Lazar, Joseph Joubert, Justin Matthew Sargent, N’Kenge, Randy Redd, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Cody Renard Richard. The event, stage-managed by Roumel Reaux, will benefit Stage Aurora Theatrical Company and Northeast Florida Women Veterans of Jacksonville. Attendance is free with a suggested donation of $25.

Play-to-Podcast Adaptation Will Highlight the Story of 2 Civil Rights Icons

A new podcast adapted from Mat Smart’s 2017 play The Agitators, about the (sometimes contentious) friendship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass, will debut November 18. The podcast stars Cedric Mays and Madeleine Lambert and is directed by Playwrights Horizons Director-in-Residence Logan Vaugh, with original music composition and performances by Rootstock Republic and Juliette Jones. Ashley C. Ford hosts and narrates the work, providing historical context as well as stage directions. New episodes of The Agitators: The Story of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass, presented by The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, the National Park Service, and public media organization PRX, will be released each Wednesday through December 16. Click here to listen to a trailer.

Watch "Old Country: A Musical Remedy for Democracy Blues" From the Musical Afterland

Check out Maria-Christina Oliveras (Amélie), Joél Perez (Fun Home), Antwayn Hopper (A Strange Loop), and more in the music video for "Old Country: A Musical Remedy for Democracy Blues," produced and directed by Nic Cory, below. A political PSA in the form of an animated music video, the song is from the musical Afterland, with music by Benjamin Velez and lyrics by Velez and Katie Hathaway. Supporting Protect the Results, the video also features Emma Hathaway and the writers with animation by Jay Marks and editing by Roberto Araujo. Visit OldCountry.us for more information.

