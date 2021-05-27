In the News: Danny Burstein Joins HBO's Lakers Drama, Brittney Mack to Host A.R.T.'s Spring Celebration

Plus: Creative teams for Williamstown Theatre Festival are announced, and applications open for the BMI-Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Librettist Workshop.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Danny Burstein Joins Ensemble of HBO L.A. Lakers Drama Series

Danny Burstein, a current Tony nominee for Moulin Rouge!, has joined the cast of the yet-untitled HBO sports drama series based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. Deadline reports that Burstein will play Vic Weiss, the manager and childhood best friend of UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian, played by Rory Cochrane. Previously announced cast members include Tony winner Tracy Letts, Tony-nominated and Pulitzer-winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis, Oscar winners Sally Field and Adrien Brody, and Tony nominee John C. Reilly. Max Borenstein pens the series and serves as executive producer.

Brittney Mack Hosts A.R.T. Spring Celebration

American Repertory Theater at Harvard University will host a virtual Spring Celebration party, live streaming at 7:30 PM ET June 5. SIX queen Brittney Mack co-hosts the event with appearances from Tony winner Gavin Creel and Tony nominee Sara Bareilles (the two starred in Waitress together), along with Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy. Other newly announced guests include Todd Almond, Brandon Michael Nase, Claudia Rankine, Bill Rauch, Julia Riew, Abbie Sage, Anna Deavere Smith, and V. Tune in for some sneak peeks of new work from the upcoming season. There is also an online auction featuring unique theatrical experiences and A.R.T. memorabilia. Items open for bid June 1 and can be viewed here. To register for free streaming of the celebration, click here.

Apply Now for BMI-Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Librettist Workshop

Applications are now open for the BMI-Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Librettist Workshop, part of the Tony-honored BMI Workshop focused on the development of new musical theatre. Selected participants will begin with Bookwriting Basics, taught by BMI Faculty Member Adam Mathias (See Rock City and Other Destinations.) This year-long course is required before being invited to the Advanced Librettist Workshop led by moderator Nancy Golladay. All workshops are currently planning for in-person meetings held at BMI’s New York City headquarters at 7 World Trade Center. Applications for the Librettist Workshop are due June 1. Click here to apply.

Creative Teams Announced for Williamstown Theatre Festival 2021 Season

Williamstown Theatre Festival has revealed the creative teams for its previously announced 2021 live season. Celebrating the Black Radical Imagination: Nine Solo Plays (formerly Outside On Main: Nine Solo Plays by Black Playwrights) welcomes Colette Robert as one of the three directors for the work, joining Wardell Julius Clark and Candis C. Jones as Awoye Timpo departs the production. Lorraine Glover and David Rockwell will provide venue and set design, with costume design by Ari Fulton, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Twi mcCallum. The world premiere of the musical Row by Daniel Goldstein and Dawn Landes will feature costumes by Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting by Jen Schriever, production design by Gabriel Hainer EVansohn, and sound design by Leon Rothenberg. Finally, the immersive theatrical experience Alien/Nation will feature scenic and prop design by Matt Iacozza; costume, hair, and makeup design by Ryan Park; lighting design by Adam Honoré; Peter Westervelt video design by Peter Westervelt; composition and soundscape design by Van Hughes and Jackson Teeley, and sound and system design by Joshua D. Reid. The box office for the 2021 season opens June 22. Visit WTFest.org for more information.

