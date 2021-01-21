In the News: Danya Taymor and Travis Wall Win Callaway Awards, and a New Series of U.K. Musical Previews

Plus: Submissions are now open for Rhinebeck Writers Retreat residencies.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Director Danya Taymor and Choreographer Travis Wall Win Callaway Awards

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation have named the recipients of the 2020 Joe A. Callaway Awards, given annually for excellence in stage direction and choreography in a given New York City Off-Broadway season. Danya Taymor receives the award for directing for Playwrights Horizons' Heroes of the Fourth Turning and Travis Wall for choreography for MCC Theater's The Wrong Man. Callaway finalists are Knud Adams for excellence in directing for The Headlands (Lincoln Center Theater) and Les Waters for excellence in directing for The Thin Place (Playwrights Horizons). The awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony February 8, along with the previously announced Kamilah Forbes, recipient of the Zelda Fichandler Award; Carol Dunne, Pirronne Yousefzadeh, and Seema Sueko, finalists for the Zelda Fichandler Award; and Seret Scott, recipient of the Gordon Davidson Award.

Applications Open for Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Summer Residencies

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat is celebrating 10 years as host to musical theatre writers in the heart of the Hudson Valley, with applications now open for the nine available residences this summer. Selected applicants will receive a private week-long residency at the retreat, as well as travel expenses and a stipend for each writer. Created in 2011, the retreat has hosted several teams that have gone on to full productions with their musicals, including Broadway Bounty Hunter by Tony-nominee Joe Iconis, Lance Rubin, and Jason “SweetTooth” Williams; Bhangin’ It by Sam Willmott, Mike Lew, and Rehana Lew Mirza; and Sean’s Story by Khiyon Hursey. For more details or to apply, visit RhinebeckWriters.org.

Preview New British Musicals in the Streaming Series Rise: Up

Perfect Pitch and stream.theatre have partnered to present a monthly series to promote new contemporary British musical theatre. A new episode of Rise: Up will premiere each month to stream.theatre audiences for free as part of the pre-show entertainment to all content, then will be available on demand on the Rise:Up YouTube channel. February's episode will feature selections from Club Mex, a new immersive dance club musical from John-Victor and Tamar Broadbent. Musicals featured previously that will soon be available on demand are 42 Balloons by Jack Godfrey and In The Willows by P Burton Morgan, Keiran Merrick and Pippa Cleary.