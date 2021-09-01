In the News: Darren Criss and Miss Piggy Will Reunite for Muppets Haunted Mansion, Little Women Will Play London's Park Theatre, More

Plus, Play-PerView has announced its September streaming programming featuring appearances from Jason Ritter, Paget Brewster, Dan O'Brien, and more.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Darren Criss Is Getting Spooky With the Muppets

Broadway favorite Darren Criss will appear as The Caretaker in Disney+'s upcoming original Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion, streaming later this fall. The special will feature the Muppets cast, new music, and plenty of celebrity cameos. Criss announced his own casting via Twitter with a sneak peek of him in his Caretaker costume. Perhaps we should have had a clue this was coming when Miss Piggy appeared at ElsieFest with Criss to sing "Dancing in the Moonlight."



Take care foolish mortals cuz I’m care-takin’ with @TheMuppets for their Halloween special, The Muppets Haunted Mansion coming soon to @disneyplus. Check this grim grinning bro out to socialize… pic.twitter.com/8vvWtDegTJ — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) August 31, 2021

Play-PerView Announces September Programming

The charity streamer from producers Jeremy Wein and Jennifer Campos has announced three online events for September. Up first is a replay of the March 2021 stream Playdate: “A Playing House” Reunion with the USA comedy's stars and co-creators Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair. Proceeds from the on-demand stream, available August 31–September 14, will benefit Feeding America. On September 18 Paget Brewster, Jason Ritter, James Urbaniak, and Rhea Seehorn will star in a presentation of Bill Corbett's play The Medievalists. Proceeds benefit Vidiots Foundation. Finally, on September 29, Dan O'Brien and Alex Draper will appear in a stream of O'Brien's award-winning drama The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage, benefiting Boston Court Pasadena. For more information and ticketing, visit Play-PerView.com.

Little Women Will Play London's Park Theatre

The musical adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic, following the adventures of the March sisters, is set for a limited engagement at London's Park Theatre, running November 11–December 19. Little Women the Musical has a book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and music by Jason Howland. Bronagh Lagan will direct the production, with a creative team comprising Nik Corrall on set and costume design, musical direction by Leo Munby, orchestrations by Andy Collyer, choreography by Sarah Golding, lighting design by Ben M Rogers, and sound design by Paul Gavin. Aria Entertainment, Hope Mill Theatre, and Knockhardy Productions will produce the musical. Casting, by Jane Deitch, will be announced at a later date.

Linda Lavin Bumped to Series Regular in Annaleigh Ashford-Led B Positive

The Tony winners' characters have a pseudo mother-daughter relationship as nursing home patient Norma and worker Gina in the CBS sitcom, which begins its second season October 7. TVLine reports the series has also added a number of Broadway alums in recurring roles, including Tony winner Ben Vereen, Tony nominee Celia Weston, Jane Seymour, and Hector Elizondo.

Tune In Alert: Broadway's James T. Lane's solo show Triple Threat begins a month-long run of on-demand streaming today. Lane was last seen on Broadway as Paul in Kiss Me, Kate. For more information on his show, check the listing on Playbill's Live Stream Calendar.