In the News: Darren Criss to Headline Theatre Aspen Gala, Lineup for New Federal Theatre Reading Series Announced

Plus: CO/LAB Theater Group will present a summer festival of works from its neurodiverse company of actors and supporting artists.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Darren Criss Will Headline Theatre Aspen's Summer Gala

Colorado's Theatre Aspen has announced its 2021 summer season, including productions of Chicago, Rock of Ages, and Midsummer Masquerade, a summertime gala headlined by Emmy Award winner Darren Criss. The theatre's 38th season will also include Solo Flights, a festival of one-person shows, and three productions from their education programs: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Willy Wonka, Jr., and Peter and the Starcatcher. The main stage production of Chicago runs June 30-July 22, under the direction of Mark Martino, and Rock of Ages runs July 30-August 21, directed by Broadway's Hunter Foster. The Midsummer Masquerade gala is slated for July 25. Visit TheatreAspen.org for more information.

New Federal Theatre Announces Lineup for Annual Reading Series

Woodie King's New Federal Theatre will present three new plays in June for its annual Ntozake Shange Readings Series. The series is named for the late playwright whose play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enough premiered at New Federal Theatre in 1976. Plays featured in this year's series are A Small World by Mustapha Matura on June 8, A Soft Escape by S. Shephard-Massat on June 15, and Jimmy's Last Night At Mikell's by Larry Muhammad on June 22. All readings will be live streamed at 7 PM ET. Visit NewFederalTheatre.com for more information.

A Festival of New Work From CO/LAB Theater's Artists

CO/LAB Theater Group, a non-profit providing theatre arts opportunities for people with developmental disabilities, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with Beyond the Horizon, a virtual festival of original content created by the neurodiverse ensemble of actors, teaching artists, and supporting artists. Hosted by journalist Liz Plank and The Book of Mormon actor and activist Dimitri Moise, the festival will consist of both pre-recorded and live events, streaming June 17–20, culminating in CO/LAB’s 10th Birthday Party, a live virtual benefit on June 21. A highlight of the virtual festival will be the premiere of PLOOTO: A Space Oddity, a new musical inspired by the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with guest appearance by disability rights activist Judy Heumann. For more information, visit CoLabTheaterGroup.com.

