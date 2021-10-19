In the News: Daveed Diggs and Meryl Streep Tapped for Extrapolations, Celia Rose Gooding and Reneé Rapp to Host Halloween Party, More

Plus: Mauricio Martinez and Claybourne Elder will be featured in PBS' One Voice concert series.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Daveed Diggs, Meryl Streep, More Tapped for Extrapolations

Apple TV+'s Extrapolations has revealed nine stars who will explore climate change and its impact on day-to-day lives in the anthology series. Tony winner Daveed Diggs, Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, and Adarsh Gourav will star, Variety reports. Scott Z. Burns (The Laundromat, An Inconvenient Truth) will direct as well as executive produce alongside Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer of Media Res, Greg Jacobs, and Dorothy Fortenberry.

Celia Rose Gooding and Reneé Rapp Will Host Halloween Party in NYC

BFRJ x BROADWAY BLACK will present The Reckoning Halloween Party at RPM Underground October 31 at 8 PM. Hosted by Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Celia Rose Gooding and Mean Girls alum Reneé Rapp—both of whom recently ventured into the world of TV—the event serves as a fundraiser for Broadway for Racial Justice. Attendees are encouraged to showcase their best costumes while DJ Ari Grooves runs the booth. In addition, guests will have the chance to win tickets to David Byrne’s American Utopia, Slave Play, The Lion King, Fairycakes, and more. Tickets are on sale here .

Broadway Costume Exhibit Extends Times Square Stay

The Times Square display Showstoppers!, featuring outfits from Six, Moulin Rouge!, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, and dozens more, has extended its run through December 5. The exhibit was scheduled to be open through October 31, though a water leak caused it to shut down for two weeks (it reopens October 20). Benefiting the Costume Industry Coalition, a new group advocating for the survival of New York City's custom costume industry, Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen opened to the public August 5. All proceeds will continue to raise money for the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund.

Mauricio Martinez and Claybourne Elder Featured in PBS' One Voice Concerts

Two new episodes of American Pops Orchestra's One Voice: The Songs We Share concert series will debut back to back October 29 on PBS stations around the country (check local listings). Country, with music from early mountain traditions to modern country songs, will feature Company's Clayborne Elder, Travis Howard, Jake Blount, Nic Gareiss, and Senora May plus host Leslie Jordan. American Roots, hosted by Sicangu Lakota Hip Hop artist and music producer Frank Waln, will feature On Your Feet!'s Mauricio Martinez, Jacqueline Schwab, Asako Tamura, and Amber Merritt. The American Pops Orchestra is conducted by founder and music director Maestro Luke Frazier. Both episodes are directed by Eric Rosen and executive produced by Robert Pullen and Nouveau Productions. The concerts will also be available at PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

EPIC Event Will Connect Arts Workers and Fans Around the World

The 24-hour Entertainment & Performing Arts Industry Conference, a global online event for anyone working or interested in the entertainment or performing arts industries, will be held January 10, 2022. EPIC will feature 50 sessions with international industry leaders from numerous disciplines and provide opportunities to ask questions and engage with fellow attendees. Built around the discussion pillars of Create, Perform, Design, and Produce, the event will welcome preliminary speakers including Broadway stage manager and author Narda E. Alcorn, dancer Misty Copeland, producer Ken Davenport, show caller Gareth Hulance, lighting designer Natasha Katz, costume designer Paul Tazewell, and Singapore director Ong Keng Sen. Curators of the 50 sessions currently include Wendee Lee Curtis, Sophie Duncan, Matthew Jessner, Cody Renard Richard, and Krista Monson. For tickets and more information visit GlobalEpicEvent.com.



Plus: Check out Anika Noni Rose’s new single “So Much More” below. The track, a tribute to motherhood, poverty, and resilience, is inspired by the new Netflix series Maid, in which the Tony winner stars alongside Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, and Nick Robinson.