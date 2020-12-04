In the News: Daveed Diggs' 'Puppy for Hanukkah' and a Peter Pan With Sharon D. Clarke, Bertie Carvel, Olivia Colman, More

Plus: People are humming "Someone Gets Hurt" from Mean Girls. Just ask Google.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Olivia Colman, Sharon D. Clarke, More Star in New Peter Pan Audio Play

A new audio adaptation of Peter Pan will be released this month to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity. Thee updated take stars Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh, Olivier Award winner Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change), Tony and Olivier Award winner Bertie Carvel (Ink, Matilda), and more, alongside patients currently undergoing treatment at the facility. All proceeds from the musical retelling will be donated to GOSH Charity, which typically gains royalties from productions of Peter Pan each year and has been heavily impacted due to closures. The production will be available December 20 on iTunes.

Daveed Diggs Wants a "Puppy for Hanukkah"

Disney has released the official video for "Puppy for Hanukkah," written and produced by Diggs with his creative partners William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes. See if this bop doesn't get stuck in your head for at least eight nights.



People Are Humming a Few Bars of Mean Girls Into Google's "Hum and Search"

Speaking of stuck tunes, Google has launched a new feature called Hum to Search, in which a user can hum or whistle 10-15 seconds of a song into the Google app and have it identified for them. Google has partnered with Billboard to release the 2020 Most Hummed Songs chart, and "Someone Gets Hurt" performed by Taylor Louderman on the Mean Girls Original Cast Recording has made the list at #61.

A New Blithe Spirit Trailer

Watch the new trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of the classic Noël Coward comedy. The film stars Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, and Judi Dench. It's set to open at select theatres and VOD February 21, 2021.

