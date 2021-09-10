In the News: David Suchet's Retrospective Will Play West End, Love Actually? Returns Off-Broadway, More

Plus, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded over $13 million in the 2021 fiscal year.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Awards Over $13 Million in 2021

Throughout the fiscal year, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS distributed $13,024,000 in grants, including $7.7 million to The Actors Fund. Additional financial assistance was given to 131 food service and meal delivery programs in January, 41 nationally recognized AIDS service and advocacy organizations in March, and 252 direct service programs in June. “Broadway may have been dark, but Broadway Cares’ supporters helped keep the lights on for organizations providing meals, medication, and emergency assistance to the most vulnerable across the country, including many in our theatre community dealing with an epic industry shutdown,” said Executive Director Tom Viola. “Time and again our supporters continue to make Broadway Cares the philanthropic heart of Broadway.” For more information, click here .

Poirot and More, a Retrospective Will Play West End

David Suchet will revisit many of myriad characters and performances, notably his 25-year run as the title character in Agatha Christie's Poirot, as his show Poirot and More, a Retrospective takes a 24-theatre tour of the U.K. culminating in a West End run at the Harold Pinter Theatre January 4–22, 2022. Journalist Geoffrey Wansell will join Suchet on stage as interviewer in the nightly, in-depth conversation with the Emmy-winning actor. Poirot and More, a Retrospective is co-created by Suchet and Liza McLean. It was originally produced in Australia and New Zealand by McLean and Andrew Kay, and is presented in the U.K. by McLean, Kay, and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions. Visit DavidSuchetOnStage.com for more information.

Lineup for New York Theatre Barn’s Latinx Theatre Creators Roundtable

Andréa Burns, Emilio Sosa, Jaime Lozano, Shereen Pimentel, Vanessa Garcia, Victoria Collado, and more will take part in the live, virtual event A Seat at the Table: A Panel of Latinx Theatre Creators September 22 at 7 PM ET. Co-moderated by Broadway alum Maria Torres and New York Theatre Barn’s Héctor Flores Jr., the group will collectively investigate, inspire, and ignite the future of the performing arts. The conversation at the intersection of art and policy will serve as a benefit for the non-profit organization that has been an incubator for emerging artists and their work since 2007. For tickets, click here .

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody Returns

The musicalized send-up of the British romcom slash Christmas film will return Off-Broadway and debut in Chicago this holiday season. The musical from Bob and Tobly McSmith, creators of The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody, premiered in 2019 at the Jerry Orbach Theater, where it will run this season November 24–January 2, 2022. The show features music and orchestration by Basil Winterbottom. In addition to the NYC run, the musical will premiere in Chicago this winter. Performance dates, venue, and casting of that production will be announced shortly. Visit LoveActuallyParody.com for more.

Steve H. Broadnax III and Jason Michael Webb Team Up at People’s Light

The 2021-2022 season at People's Light will feature the pair working on the world premiere of Bayard Rustin Inside Ashland (May 18–June 12, 2022), based on the eponymous Civil Rights figure. Broadnax III (Thoughts of a Colored Man) directs his own play with Tony recipient Webb (Choir Boy) serving as musical supervisor and arranger. The theatre in Malvern, Pennsylvania, will reopen its doors in November with Zak Berkman’s adaptation of A Chrismas Carol (November 20–January 2, 2022), with a film version premiering virtually in December. In February 2022, a film-only adaptation of Heather Raffo’s 9 Parts of Desire will stream online. In-person audiences will return for Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical (March 2–27), directed by Broadway alum Sheldon Epps. Then, Jeanne Sakata’s Hold These Truths (April 6–May 1) shines a light on activist Gordon Hirabayashi. After Bayard Rustin Inside Ashland, summer brings Paul Osborn’s The Vinegar Tree (June 29–July 24) and Bess Wohl’s Tony-nominated Grand Horizons (August 3– 28). For more details, visit PeoplesLight.org .

Tune in alert: Don't miss the on-demand stream of Aaron Tveit Live! In Concert from Barrington Stage Company this weekend only. Other streaming options for this weekend include Irish Rep's Angela's Ashes: the Musical and a commemoration service from Come From Away and the town of Gander, Newfoundland. Check Playbill's Live Stream Calendar for more information.