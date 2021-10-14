In the News: Davon Williams Named Broadway Black Executive Director, Cast Complete for Taylor Mac's The Hang, More

Plus: John Leguizamo's Kiss My Aztec! musical is planning a development work session in early 2022.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Casting Complete for Taylor Mac's The Hang

The Tony-nominated writer-performer will lead the cast as Socrates in The Hang, a jazz and operatic exploration of the philosopher's final hours as he asks his friends to stay with him a little longer. Co-presented with PROTOTYPE: Opera | Theatre | Now, The Hang features a book and lyrics by Mac and music by Matt Ray; Niegel Smith directs. Hanging with Mac's Socrates will be Kenneth Ard as Mizuna, El Beh as Oooeee Oooeee, Ryan Chittaphong as Plato, Kat Edmonson as Cebes/S’wonderful, Queen Esther as Aristophanes/Decatur the Greater, Wesley Garlington as Skittles, Synead Cidney Nichols as Paillette, and Trebian Pollard as Iann Eonism. The band includes Ray, Gary Wang, Joel E. Mateo, J. Walter Hawkes, Lisa Parrott, Greg Glassman, Jessica Lrie, and Jonathan Beshay. The show runs January 7–February 20 at HERE. Click here for more.

Kiss My Aztec! Musical Planning a Developmental Workshop

It looks like a developmental presentation is in the works for the musical Kiss My Aztec!, according to a recent Equity casting call. Based on an original screenplay by John Leguizamo and Stephen Chbosky, the musical has a book by Leguizamo and Tony Taccone, music by Benjamin Velez, and lyrics by David Kamp, Velez, and Leguizamo. Kiss My Aztec! made its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and followed with a run at La Jolla Playhouse—but the casting notice indicates that the show is still in development and will be revised. The Tier 3 Work Session is currently scheduled for three weeks in February 2022. Music supervision is by David Gardos and choreography by Mayte Natalio. Tara Rubin and Xavier Rubiano are casting the lab, produced by Joey Parnes.

Davon Williams Named Executive Director of Broadway Black

The multi-media platform created to highlight and amplify the achievements of Black theatre artists—and presenter of the Antonyo Awards—has named Davon Williams its new executive director. Williams is a performer and activist whose show The Receipts w/ Davon Williams led to the creation of the Black Theatre Matters Bill, a series of over 100 resolutions designed to build a more equitable theatre industry, which recently passed at the Actors' Equity Associations' Inaugural Convention. Williams will work alongside Broadway Black CEO and Creative Director Drew Shade to continue and expand the mission of equitable media.

Plus: If you're in NYC, be sure to check out a never-before-seen-in-New-York panel by artist Keith Haring and Angel Ortiz (LA II): Fiorucci Walls, currently on view at City Center as part of the Fall for Dance Festival October 13–24. The work, on loan from MACo Museum of Chang Mai, Thailand, was created as a site-specific performance on October 9, 1983, at the Fiorucci Store in Milan, Italy. Fiorucci Walls will also have four public viewing dates in October and November. Click here for more.