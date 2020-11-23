In the News: Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away Performances to Air During CBS' Thanksgiving Coverage, Laura Linney and More Nominated for United Solo Special Award

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.
Laura Linney, Bellina Logan, Ian McKellen, and Andrew Scott Recognized for Solo Shows
Despite the postponement of the 11th annual New York festival and the inaugural London event, The United Solo Theatre Festival has nominated four performances for the 2020 edition of its namesake award. Laura Linney earns a nomination for My Name Is Lucy Barton, adapted by Rona Munro from the novel by Elizabeth Strout (Linney is currently Tony-nominated for her work in the Broadway production). Bellina Logan is nominated for her performance in her own solo show, Confessions of a Mulatto Love Child. Ian McKellen is recognized for Ian McKellen on Stage: Tolkien, Shakespeare, and You!, which toured and played the West End. The virtual presentation of Simon Stephens's Sea Wall, which was available for streaming early during the pandemic, garners a nomination for performer Andrew Scott.
Catch Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away on CBS Thanksgiving Day
Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight will host The CBS Thanksgiving Day Celebration, a look at parade moments from years past in lieu of coverage of a live parade this year. In addition to seeing highlights of popular balloons and floats, the event will feature performances from Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away, which both performed during the 2018 broadcast. Tune in Thursday morning, November 26. Meanwhile, NBC will offer pre-taped performances from the casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill, and Ain't Too Proud.
Rob Rokicki to Release Instrumental EP
Composer-lyricist Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) will release Clouds Kept Moving, a five-track instrumental EP written during the last five months and inspired by specific happy memories. The album also features performer Sarah Beth Pfeifer (who appeared in The Lightning Thief on tour and on Broadway). Look for it on all streaming platforms December 1.
Ovation TV Provides Arts Organizations With PSA Airtime Opportunity
As a part Ovation TV's $1 million investment in 2020 to aid the arts during its current financial crisis, Ovation TV and its Stand for the Arts coalition are providing an opportunity for struggling arts organizations to have PSAs produced and run on Ovation's cable and digital platforms to raise awareness, assist in fundraising, and provide support for those in the arts sector impacted by the pandemic. Any arts organization interested in joining Stand For The Arts should email sfta@ovationtv.com by Sunday, December 6, 2020, in order to be eligible. Priority will be given to those organizations who are at-risk of permanent closure due to COVID-19, did not qualify for PPP under the CARES Act, or have needed to cut programming and lay off their arts workers.