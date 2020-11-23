In the News: Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away Performances to Air During CBS' Thanksgiving Coverage, Laura Linney and More Nominated for United Solo Special Award

Plus: The Lightning Thief composer-lyricist Rob Rokicki announces a new EP.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Laura Linney, Bellina Logan, Ian McKellen, and Andrew Scott Recognized for Solo Shows

Despite the postponement of the 11th annual New York festival and the inaugural London event, The United Solo Theatre Festival has nominated four performances for the 2020 edition of its namesake award. Laura Linney earns a nomination for My Name Is Lucy Barton, adapted by Rona Munro from the novel by Elizabeth Strout (Linney is currently Tony-nominated for her work in the Broadway production). Bellina Logan is nominated for her performance in her own solo show, Confessions of a Mulatto Love Child. Ian McKellen is recognized for Ian McKellen on Stage: Tolkien, Shakespeare, and You!, which toured and played the West End. The virtual presentation of Simon Stephens's Sea Wall, which was available for streaming early during the pandemic, garners a nomination for performer Andrew Scott.

Catch Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away on CBS Thanksgiving Day

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight will host The CBS Thanksgiving Day Celebration, a look at parade moments from years past in lieu of coverage of a live parade this year. In addition to seeing highlights of popular balloons and floats, the event will feature performances from Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away, which both performed during the 2018 broadcast. Tune in Thursday morning, November 26. Meanwhile, NBC will offer pre-taped performances from the casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill, and Ain't Too Proud.

Rob Rokicki to Release Instrumental EP

Composer-lyricist Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) will release Clouds Kept Moving, a five-track instrumental EP written during the last five months and inspired by specific happy memories. The album also features performer Sarah Beth Pfeifer (who appeared in The Lightning Thief on tour and on Broadway). Look for it on all streaming platforms December 1.