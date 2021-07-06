In the News: Disney on Stage Pops Up at Covent Garden, Dance Companies Unite at Lincoln Center, More

Plus: Hear Liz Callaway's newly released version of one of her early audition songs.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Disney Pops-Up at Covent Garden

Disney Theatrical Productions will celebrate the Disney titles produced for the stage with the Disney on Stage Summer Pop-Up Experience, this summer at London's Covent Garden. The exhibit will invite visitors to experience Mrs. Corry’s Sweet Shop from Mary Poppins and the Cave of Wonders from Aladdin, as well as behind-the scenes looks at the stagecraft of The Lion King and the costumes of Frozen. Located in the historic Carriage Hall on Floral Street, the event will run July 22–August 30. Entrance is free, but reservations for timed entry are recommended. Click here for more information. Click here for more information.

Restart Stages Hosts BAAND Together Dance Festival

The Lincoln Center outdoor performance initiative Restart Stages will host five of New York City's most acclaimed dance troupes for the five-day BAAND Together Dance Festival. Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem will take the stage with five different mixed-bill programs, scheduled for August 17–21 on The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park. Tickets are free and available through lottery. For more information, click here.

Liz Callaway Releases "Be a Lion" and Summer Concert Dates

Tony nominee Liz Callaway has released a live recording of "Be a Lion" from The Wiz, the song she used as her main audition song in her early days in New York, leading to roles in Merrily We Roll Along and Baby. Stream or download the single here. The performer has also scheduled several live concert dates for the summer: July 8–10 in San Francisco; July 16–17 in Carmel, Indiana; July 31 in Wakefield, Rhode Island; August 8–9 in New York City; and August 13–14 in Provincetown. Click here for ticketing.