In the News: Donja R. Love Wins Terrence McNally Award, Rosalie Craig Joins 1899 on Netflix, More

Plus: Andrea Miller will create a live performance installation for Lincoln Center's outdoor performing arts center, Restart Stages.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Donja R. Love Wins Terrence McNally Award

Donja R. Love has been named the winner of Philadelphia Theatre Company's Terrence McNally Award, honoring a Philadelphia playwright, for his play What Will Happen to All That Beauty?. Philadelphia native Love, whose plays include soft (MCC), one in two (The New Group), Fireflies (Atlantic Theater Company), Sugar in Our Wounds (Manhattan Theatre Club), and The Trade, will receive a cash award of $5,000 and development guidance at PTC, including administrative and dramaturgical support. Playwrights may only win the award—named for the late, Tony-winning playwright, who passed away March 24, 2020—once, and plays that have been fully produced more than once or published are not eligible. Also honored: Paige Zubel was named the PTC Playwriting Fellow, and Jarrett McCreary and Lori Felipe-Barkin received honorable mentions. PTC mounted the world premieres of McNally's Master Class, Golden Age, Some Men, and Unusual Acts of Devotion.

James T. Lane Solo Show Heads to Virginia and Online

Broadway alum James T. Lane (The Scottsboro Boys, Kiss Me, Kate) will perform his new solo show Triple Threat May 6–9 at Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach. The autobiographical piece, directed and choreographed by Kenny Ingram, follows Lane from Philadelphia to New York City, where he both realized and lost his Broadway dreams. The tale of perseverance will be filmed during its Virginia run and eventually be made available to stream. Click here for more information.

Andrea Miller Creates Performance Installation for Restart Stages

You Are Here, a public sculpture, sound, and live performance installation conceived by Andrea Miller—choreographer and artistic director of movement-based production company GALLIM—will be presented as part of Lincoln Center’s outdoor performing arts center Restart Stages beginning July 14. Visitors will first experience You Are Here as a sculpture and sound installation on the Josie Robertson and Hearst Plazas. Sculptures created by Tony-winning scenic designer Mimi Lien will stand in the space of the human beings, and each sculpture will house a speaker through which the audio portraits of New Yorkers, by artist Justin Hicks, are projected. During the second half, the audio portraits will gradually be replaced by live performances, choreographed by Miller and performed by GALLIM dancers. The final evening of the installation will feature all of the performers live and on-site.