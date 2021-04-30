In the News: Dozens of Stars Join NYCLU as Artist Ambassadors, Fred Ebb Award Application Now Available, More

Plus, Buzzr TV looks back at Broadway star game show appearances of yesteryear.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Judy Kuhn, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Nikki M. James, Ali Stroker, More Broadway Stars Join NYCLU as Artist Ambassadors

Over 50 members of the Broadway and performing arts community have joined the inaugural 2021 class of Artist Ambassadors at NYCLU. The program is co-chaired by artists Shaina Taub and Arianna Afsar and coordinated by producer Ari Conte. “We believe art changes culture and culture changes policy,” said Afsar and Taub. “We have a responsibility as artists to shift the narrative, and we are so excited to be able to share this belief as a collective of Artist Ambassadors.” The list of ambassadors also includes Saheem Ali, Denée Benton, Arian Moayed, Shakina Nayfack, Eva Price, Leigh Silverman, Phillipa Soo, Rachel Sussman, Shaina Taub, and Brandon Uranowitz. In its first year of operation, the ambassadors will promote and participate in the advocacy and public education work of the NYCLU, deepen their understanding of civil liberties work in New York, and unite for the NYCLU annual benefit concert, Sing Out for Freedom. Click here for more information.

Joe Morton and Sally Murphy Will Star in Digital Production of Brutal Imagination

Vineyard Theatre will bring back original Brutal Imagination stars Joe Morton and Sally Murphy for a digitially staged production of Cornelius Eady’s thought-provoking play. The pair starred in a production at the Off-Broadway company in 2001 (and recently participated in an Audible recording of the work). Directed by Joe Morton, the reading includes video design by Jared Mezzocchi and will be available for on-demand streaming May 20-June 3. The Vineyard will also host an episode of The VT Show May 18 at 6 PM ET with a panel to discuss the themes of the show and how it relates to current cultural conversations. Go to VineyardTheatre.org for tickets and more information.

Hop on NY Philharmonic's Bandwagon 2 for Spring Pop-Up Concerts

The New York Philharmonic is reviving its Bandwagon pop-up concert series with four weekend-long festivals across New York City May 7-30. Using a 20-foot shipping container with a fold-out stage, more than 100 artists will present 39 performances across NYC communities. Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo returns as Bandwagon 2's executive producer. The series, conceived by Costanzo, premiered last August, using the bed of a pickup truck for a stage. Partnering organizations for the series are A Better Jamaica, Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education, El Puente, Flushing Town Hall, Groundswell, and National Black Theatre. Due to health and safety guidelines, pop-ups are unticketed and will not be announced in advance. Follow NY Philharmonic's social media accounts for any updates.

Calling All Musical Theatre Writers Looking for Their Big Break

The application for the 17th annual Fred Ebb Award is now available to access, with submissions accepted June 1-31. The award includes a $60,000 prize and a showcase of the winner's work. Sponsored by The Fred Ebb Foundation in association with Roundabout Theatre Company, the award is presented each year to a musical theatre songwriter or songwriting team that has not yet achieved significant commercial success. It is funded by royalties from the late Ebb's catalogue of work (Cabaret, Chicago). Michael R. Jackson and the team of Ben Bonnema and Christopher Staskel were the 2020 recipients. For more information, visit FredEbbFoundation.org.

Tune in alert: Watch classic Broadway celebrities play classic television game shows on Buzzr Tv's Broadway Matinee May 16 at 3 PM ET. Check out a trailer below, featuring Julie Andrew, Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, and more.

