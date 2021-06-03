In the News: Dyllón Burnside Among American Horror Stories Cast, Detroit Public Theatre Finds a Permanent Home

Plus: Participants of Black Theatre United and Williamstown Theatre Festival's BIPOC training initiative have been announced.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Broadway-Bound Dyllón Burnside Among Murphy Alums Cast in American Horror Stories

Ryan Murphy announced four new faces to the cast of the upcoming American Horror Stories for FX on Hulu, via an Instagram post, as reported by TVLine. Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Kevin McHale (Glee), Nico Greetham (The Prom), and Charles Melton (Riverdale) will appear in the anthology series, an American Horror Story spinoff that features a new story each episode. American Horror Stories is slated to premiere in July. Burnside, who made his Broadway debut in Holler If Ya Hear Me, will be returning to the Main Stem in October with Thoughts of a Colored Man.

Playwrights Horizons Plans 50th Anniversary Virtual Gala

The Off-Broadway theatre company will celebrate its milestone 50th anniversary with a virtual gala June 23 at 8 PM. The event will feature performances from some of Playwrights Horizons' recent works, including If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must be a Muhfucka, A Strange Loop, Mrs. Sharp, and Prime, by artists Carla R. Stewart, Mykal Kilgore, Ali Stroker, and Heather Christian. Viewers can also expect video messages from artists with ties to Playwrights, including Lucas Hnath, Taylor Mac, Kelli O'Hara, Reed Birney, and more. The virtual event’s lead sponsors include No Guarantees and Citi. Register to attend the free virtual gala here.

Early Career Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Theatre-Makers Program Announces Participants

Black Theatre United and Williamstown Theatre Festival have chosen the participants and visiting artists for the inaugural mentorship initiative Early Career Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Theatre-Makers Program. The 2021 participants and their departments are Veshonte Brown in community works, Isaac Castillo in lighting/electrics, Penzi Hill in development, Jahquale Mazyck in literary, Shaun McBride in producing, Joy Nesbitt in production management, Edmond O'Neal in stage management, Anthony Shepard in audience engagement, Madeleine Winter in costumes, and Raven Zhan in props. Jason B. Lucas is program coordinator. Each participant receives room and board at the festival plus a $2,500 stipend. Visiting luminary artists include director Saheem Ali, Tony Award-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, Tony Award-winning designer Clint Ramos, and casting director Destiny Lilly.

Detroit Public Theatre Announces Plans for Permanent Home

Six years after the founding of the company, Detroit Public Theatre will have a permanent home in Midtown, the city's cultural district in a 100-year old building that once housed a muffin factory. The women-led regional theatre was founded by Courtney Burkett, Sarah Clare Corporandy, and Sarah Winkler, and in November, Detroit-native and Tony-nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau joined the leadership as executive artistic producer. DPT is currently in the midst of a comprehensive campaign to fund not only the new space, but also expansion of the company with three new full-time hires and programs funding. The new theatre space is slated to open spring of 2022, around that time a DPT commission, Noah Haidle's Birthday Candles, is scheduled for a Broadway opening, starring Debra Messing. For more information on the campaign, click here.

Apply Now for 2nd Annual Greater Good Commission and Theater Festival

Submissions are now open for the Greater Good Commission, a $500 mini grant for Latinx playwrights and new short works, culminating with a presentation of the selected writers' plays at the Greater Good Theater Festival streaming online in the fall. This round of commissions, the second from founder Darrel Alejandro Holnes in collaboration with producing theatre Latinx Playwrights Circle and Pregones Theater/PRTT, will focus on LGBTQIA+ Latinx- identifying playwrights. For more information, or to apply for the commission, visit LatinxPlaywrights.com.

