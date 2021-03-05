In the News: Edie Falco Will Star as Hillary Clinton in American Crime Story, Mandy Patinkin Heads to The Good Fight, More

Plus: Broadway Podcast Network launches its own app for theatre-related podcast listening.

Read on for some more theatre headlines that you may have missed in today's news, including some theatre names landing big gigs for the small screen.

Ryan Murphy's Impeachment: American Crime Story Finds Its Hillary

The third season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series, this time centering on the scandal and following impeachment of President Bill Clinton, has cast four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Edie Falco as First Lady Hillary Clinton. Falco will star opposite Clive Owen (M. Butterfly) as Bill Clinton and Beanie Feldstein (Hello, Dolly!) as Monica Lewinsky. Other previously announced cast members are Sarah Paulson (The Glass Menagerie) as Linda Tripp, Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots, Sunday in the Park With George) as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, and Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter. The season is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. The first and second seasons of the anthology were The People v. O. J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, respectively.

Mandy Patinkin Joins Season 5 of The Good Fight as Series Regular

Tony and Emmy winner Mandy Patinkin (last seen on Broadway in 2011 in An Evening With Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin) has been cast as a series regular for Season 5 of The Good Fight, the legal drama spin-off of The Good Wife. The series stars Christine Baranski (a Tony and Emmy winner herself) as Diane Lockhart, one of the partners in the firm Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart. According to Deadline, Patinkin will appear as "Hal Wackner, a layman with no legal training who spontaneously decides to open a court in the back of a copy shop."

Broadway Alums Set for New Amazno Comedy Harlem

Tony winner Andrea Martin (Pippin, Noises Off), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Sullivan Jones (Slave Play) have been cast in recurring roles in the new series from writer Tracy Oliver. Harlem follows the lives of four Black women (Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, and Shoniqua Shandai) "as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams." The single-camera comedy is executive produced by Oliver, along with Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and Universal TV. Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy have been previously announced for recurring roles.

Broadway Podcast Network Launches iOS App

The Broadway Podcast Network, home to over 100 theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, has launched its own iOS app for iPhone and iPad, making it even easier to discover Broadway-related content. The app will also integrate with BPN's YouTube channel, with notifications and access to its live events. In addition to all of BPN's content, users can add non-BPN podcasts, making the BPN app their exclusive listening platform. BPN content ranges from game shows to talk shows, and from fictional audio drama to roundtable conversations. Recent guests and hosts include Ramin Karimloo, Audra McDonald, Ron Howard, George C. Wolfe, Laura Benanti, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Download the app here.

