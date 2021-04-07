In the News: Eric McCormack Joins Mary-Louise Parker in The Baltimore Waltz, Milwaukee Rep Plans October Reopening

Plus: Bloomingdale School of Music will stream its annual spring benefit concert with performances from Frozen's Alyssa Fox and Aisha Jackson and more.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Eric McCormack Joins Mary-Louise Parker in The Baltimore Waltz

Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack (Will and Grace, The Best Man) and Brandon Burton join previously announced Mary-Louise Parker (The Sound Inside) in Spotlight On Plays' upcoming digital production of Paula Vogel's The Baltimore Waltz. Lileana Blain-Cruz directs the 1992 sometimes tragic-sometimes farcical play about siblings on a European trip, one with a terminal disease. The Baltimore Waltz premieres 8 PM ET April 29. Proceeds from the series benefit The Actors Fund. For tickets, click here.

Milwaukee Rep Eyes an October Reopening

Milwaukee Rep has announced details for its 2021–2022 season with in-person audiences, beginning October 29, 2021. Dad's Season Tickets, a new musical comedy "for Green Bay Packer fanatics and the people who love them," with a book, music and lyrics by Matt Zembrowski, will be the first show to welcome back Wisconsin audiences. Other titles for the season include Steel Magnolias, Toni Stone, and adaptation of Shakespeare's As You Like It featuring the music of The Beatles, Titanic, and more. Milwaukee Rep will continue to follow recommendations from the CDC and local health officials throughout the season. Visit MilwaukeeRep.com for the full season line-up.

A Symphony of Bloomingdale Benefit Features Alyssa Fox and Aisha Jackson

Bloomingdale School of Music will stream its annual spring benefit concert April 13. A Symphony of Bloomingdale: In the Key of Hope will honor Erika S. Floreska, the school's executive director from 2014 to 2020. The event features performances by Frozen alums Alyssa Fox and Aisha Jackson, as well as Bloomingdale’s Broadway Ensemble, Senior Flute Choir, and Van Lier and Arena/D'Eletto Fellows. Raffle prizes for the benefit include a private concert in the school's backyard, a hotel stay in Manhattan, and a personal video message from Broadway favorite Tituss Burgess. Click here for more.