In the News: Erin Markey Will Lead Industry Reading of Karen Dalton, Immersive Van Gogh Returns

Plus, producer Bill Kenwright has named Paul Taylor-Mills as the new artistic director for The Other Palace.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines:

Erin Markey Cast as Karen Dalton in Industry Reading of New Play

Downtown favorite Erin Markey will take on the titular role in the new play Karen Dalton for an industry reading set for November 4 at The Flea’s Siggy Theater. Evan Enderle has penned the script for the play with music, based on the life of Bob Dylan's "favorite singer" of the 1960s Greenwich Village folk music scene, who became a sensation after her death in the 1990s. The cast also includes Erik Lochtefeld, Evangeline Young, Will Connolly, and Bryce Michael Wood. Karen Dalton is produced by Megan Doyle and Creston Whittington and general managed by Fourth Wall Theatricals.

Paul Taylor-Mills Named Artistic Director of The Other Palace

Producer Bill Kenwright, who recently purchased The Other Palace from Andrew Lloyd Webber, has brought on his long-time collaborator Paul Taylor-Mills as artistic director for the London venue. Taylor-Mills previously served as advisory producer at the theatre under Lloyd Webber from 2016–2018. His tenure will begin with the upcoming production of Heathers the Musical. Taylor-Mills will also remain as artistic director of The Turbine Theatre at The Battersea Power Station, London.

Immersive Van Gogh Returns to New York City

After 800,000 visitors experienced the the popular immersive art installation in summer 2021, Immersive Van Gogh will return to New York City's Pier 36 this winter. Created and designed by Massimiliano Siccardi, with both original and curated mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, the installation allows guests to walk into and among the projected works of 19th century Dutch impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh. Tony-nominated scenic designer David Korins serves as creative director for the New York exhibition. For tickets, click here.