In the News: First Peek of Beanie Feldstein in American Crime Story: Impeachment, New Short Film Festival Will Celebrate Theatre in a Digital Age, More

Plus, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist gets a reprieve.

Read on for some more theatre headlines that you may have missed in today's news.

Watch the Cryptic Teaser for American Crime Story: Impeachment

Check out Beanie Feldstein (Hello, Dolly!) as Monica Lewinsky in the first teaser for the third season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, premiering September 7 on FX, above. Lewinsky’s face isn’t shown in the preview, titled “Gift,” but the walk from the work bay to the Oval Office is plenty dramatic. As previously revealed , the show also stars Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park With George) as Paula Jones, Edie Falco as First Lady Hillary Clinton, Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, and the recently annnounced Cobie Smulders (replacing Betty Gilpin) as Ann Coulter. The season is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Lewinsky herself serves as a producer on the show.

New Podcast Isolated Incidents Explores Public Health Crisis Realities

The audio drama comes from a group of majority BIPOC and Queer writers, Pascale Florestal, Nick Kaidoo, Laura Neill, Hayley Spivey, and Jaymes Sanchez. Jade King Carroll and Nicole A. Watson co-direct the work, which follows five essential workers and their families as they grapple with the reality of a pandemic. Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and Rocco Productions co-produce the six-part podcast, which premieres August 5 on Broadway Podcast Network. “It reflects and refracts the complex humanity of so many lives during this emotionally complex time,” says Daniella Topol, artistic director of Rattlestick Playwrights. “It will pull you in close to those you have never met, while simultaneously giving you space to reflect on your own fears, longings, and desires.” Click here to listen.

Digital Theatre Will Get a Spotlight in New Short Film Festival

Broadway On Demand is seeking new works by artists who explored ways to create theatre in a socially-distant world. Submissions are open now through August 13, and should highlight the combination of theatre and film (i.e., theatrical content, films based on scripts, or content filmed in a theatre). Films must be 30 minutes or less in length. The film festival will stream August 16–31, and the top five winning entries will be live streamed on the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ Emmy OTT platform this fall. For more information and to submit, click here .

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist to Get Holiday Movie on Roku

Though canceled by NBC in June, the musical fantasy series will rise from the ashes with a new holiday movie streaming on Roku, according to Deadline. Details aren’t finalized, but reports say audiences can expect Jane Levy and her series co-stars to return, and that another season of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist could even materialize if the movie proves successful. Levy stars as Zoey Clarke, a computer coder who suddenly hears the innermost thoughts and desires of everyone around her play out as popular songs. Created by Austin Winsberg, the series originally debuted on NBC in January 2020. While we wait, revisit Bernadette Peter's performance of "Feeling Good" on the show.

