In the News: Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge Named President of Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, More

Plus: Watch the trailer for AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself, starring Schitt's Creek favorite Annie Murphy and Broadway veteran Eric Petersen.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Named First President of Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society

In this new honorary role as president of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge will serve as an advocate for the Fringe Society, the charity that supports Edinburgh Festival Fringe participants. Waller-Bridge premiered her solo show Fleabag at the 2013 Fringe. That show went on to win an Olivier and a Susan Smith Blackburn Prize commendation before being adapted into the hit two-season television series. "The Edinburgh Fringe has staged an annual cultural revolution for decades. It’s where thousands of writers, comedians, performers and artists cut their teeth and put their most raw work out into the world," said Waller-Bridge.

Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott Release New "You'll Never Walk Alone" Recording

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott have released a new recording of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel. The single, from Sony Classical, is available digitally, with 100 percent of proceeds from sales and streams benefitting Musicians Foundation (U.S.) and Help Musicians (U.K.). “The refrain ‘Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart, and you'll never walk alone’ is truly an anthem for this time," said Ma. The duo recently collaborated on a full album, Songs of Comfort and Hope, released by Sony in December.

Casting Set for Asolo Rep's Outdoor Concert Production of Camelot

Florida's Asolo Rep has announced casting for its upcoming spring production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot. The outdoor concert adaptation by David Lee will feature Britney Coleman (Company, Tootsie) as Guenevere, Nick Duckart as Arthur, and and Alex Joseph Grayson (A Bronx Tale) as Lancelot. Celine Rosenthal, associate artistic director of Asolo Rep, directs the piece, with music direction and new orchestrations by Steve Orich. Camelot will run March 17–31 on Asolo Rep's outdoor Terrace Stage.

Set Designer Paul Owen Dies at 85

Paul Owen, a longtime designer in the Louisville, Kentucky, theatre scene, died February 12 at the age of 85. He had worked with Actors Theatre of Louisville for nearly 40 years, and in 2008, the regional company dedicated a production studio in his name. After working at the Alley Theatre in his native Texas, Mr. Owen joined ATL first as a costume designer, but soon expanded his skillset to scenic and lighting design. His numerous credits included an array of Shakespeare offerings, plus the traditional stagings of Dracula and A Christmas Carol. "Paul’s contribution and impact has been an indelible one," ATL Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming said in a statement. "Our condolences and prayers are with his family and the countless folks to whom he was a friend and mentor."

1st Trailer of Annie Murphy and Eric Petersen in New Dark Comedy From AMC

AMC has released the first trailer for its new dark comedy Kevin Can F*ck Himself, starring Emmy winner Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) and Broadway actor Eric Petersen (School of Rock, Escape to Margaritaville). Flipping between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the story centers "perfect" housewife Allison (Murphy) who wants to kill her husband (Peterson). The comedy is due out from AMC this summer. Watch the trailer below.

