In the News: Fran Drescher Teases The Nanny Musical Developments, Jeremy Jordan to Headline Streaming 54 Below Show, More

Plus: After a Drama League Award nomination, Out of the Box Theatrics' The Last 5 Years is heading back online.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Jeremy Jordan's Carry On Streams From Feinstein's/54 Below

54 Below Premieres continues in May with Jeremy Jordan: Carry On. All productions in this performance series from NYC supper club Feinstein’s/54 Below are filmed live from the venue, sans audience, and have been designed exclusively for streaming. Jordan, Tony-nominated for his role in Newsies, most recently appeared on Broadway in Waitress opposite Shoshana Bean. His show Carry On explores the performer's new life as a father, featuring an array of musical styles and some never-before-heard songs. Musical direction is by Benjamin Rauhala. Carry On premieres 8 PM ET on May 6, then will be available on demand until May 27. For more information and ticketing, click here.

Drama League Digital Theater Nominee The Last Five Years Returns

Out of the Box Theatrics and Holmdel Theatre Company's production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years will return for another virtual run, streaming April 12–25. Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by three-time Tony winner Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), the two-hander stars Nasia Thomas (Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen). The production recently ran online in March and received a nomination for a 2021 Drama League Award for Outstanding Digital Theater, Individual Production. Tony winner Jason Michael Webb directs the production, which was filmed in a New York City apartment. For more information and ticketing, click here.

Additional Casting Announced for Amas Musical Theatre Gala

Amas Musical Theatre has announced additional casting for Amas—You Love!: A Heart to Heart Virtual Celebration, a benefit gala commemorating the company's 52nd Anniversary. The previously announced gala will honor Lillias White with the 2021 Rosie Award and will include performances from four Amas musicals: 4 Guys Named José…and una mujer named María!, featuring Danny Burgos, Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Eliseo Roman, and Vincent Ortega; Distant Thunder, MĀYĀ featuring Marissa Quinn and Shaun Taylor-Corbett; Kuhoo Verma, Amy Bhandari, Hana Bookman, Kimberly Chatterjee, Meetu Chilana, Catherine Gloria, Jamen Nanthakumar, Cheeyang Ng, Akash Seeramreddi, and Vishal Vaidya; and Hip Hop Cinderella, featuring Amas Academy Teens: Alexis Aguilar, Cassandra Barkett, Jamiel Tako L. Burkhart, Brian Criado, Emily Lang, and Lexy Piton. The event streams 7 PM ET on May 10. For more information, visit AmasMusical.org.

Plus: Fran Drescher teased a couple of details about The Nanny musical currently in development in her recent Marie Claire interview. Look forward to feather-duster dance numbers and the possibility of Fran herself appearing as Syliva Fine (Fran Fine's mother). As for who will take on the mantle of the titular nanny, Drescher has a "particular unnamed pop star who has crossed over into movies" in mind. Tell us!