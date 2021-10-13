In the News: Gavin Creel at The Met, Hannah Corneau Drops 1st Single, More

Plus: Lilli Cooper, Javier Muñoz, Kate Rockwell, and Daniel Yearwood will sing the soundtrack live to John Monsky's latest Carnegie Hall history lecture.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Gavin Creel Sings at The Met (no, the Art Museum)

Tony- and Olivier-winning performer Gavin Creel will show off his additional storytelling skills when he opens MetLiveArts with an evening of original compositions. Creel admits to having been a museum novice for his 20 years of living in New York City, but an invitation to create a show for The Met led him to explore—and fall in love with—its galleries. Creel will present Walk on Through, consisting of 16 new songs, live at The Met's Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium October 25 at 6 and 8:30 PM ET. Click here for tickets.

Lilli Cooper, Javier Muñoz, Kate Rockwell, and Daniel Yearwood Bring History to Life

Historian John Monsky returns to Carnegie Hall this year with his American History Unbound series, presenting The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to VE Day November 10 at 8 PM ET. Broadway stars Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton) will be on hand to bring the era’s popular music to life in this musically-driven lecture about the final 11 months of World War II. Ian Weinberger (Hamilton) serves as music supervisor and leads the 58-piece Orchestra of St. Luke’s, performing his arrangements of music from Saving Private Ryan and Band of Brothers, as well as original arrangements created for this performance. Peter Flynn directs. The performance is dedicated to America’s veterans and their families and to the late Nick Cordero, who had long been associated with the series and was scheduled to perform in The Eyes of the World at Carnegie Hall in 2020. For tickets, visit CarnegieHall.org.

New Musical Save the Palace Gets Industry Reading

Rob Richardson (Jekyll & Hyde) and Haley Swindal (Chicago) will lead an industry reading of the new musical Save the Palace by Roy O'Neil. Jamibeth Margolis directs the presentation, with musical direction by Andrew Wheeler. Save the Palace tells the love story of Eddie and Gracie, who met when they were in separate opening acts for The Beatles, and come out of retirement 25 years later to save the theater where Eddie's band got its start. The cast also includes Juan Betancur (Jekyll & Hyde), William Broderick, Bernard Holcomb, Joseph Peterson, Julia Salatti, Kayleen Seidl (Fiddler on the Roof In Yiddish), Steven Telsey, and Tim Young (Next to Normal). Previously titled Eddie and the Palaceades, the musical has a book and score by O'Neil and has been developed at Midtown International Theatre Festival, Cape Cod's The Woods Hole Theater’s New Works Series, and Square Foot Theater in Connecticut. The industry readings will be held October 21.

Plus: Check out the video below from Hannah Corneau (Wicked) for her first single. "This song goes right to the heart of a day that changed my life forever," said Corneau of "Miracle Mile," an exploration of her loss and transformatioin. The song is written by Corneau and Ross Baum, and the accompanying music video was directed, filmed, and edited by Danny Kornfeld. (Fun coincidence: Corneau is not the only Elphaba with new music out this week.)

