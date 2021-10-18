In the News: Guggenheim's Works & Process Fall Slate, a Bookish Wedding With Lin-Manuel Miranda, More

Plus: Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz and Seth A. Goldstein launch Hugo Six, a new multimedia production company.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

The Drama Book Shop Is Now a Wedding Venue

On October 17, The Drama Book Shop housed the wedding for playwright Owen Panettieri and stage manager Josh Blye. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who gave the nearly shut-down book store a new life by purchasing it in 2019 (alongside Thomas Kail, Jeffrey Seller, and James L. Nederlander), officiated the ceremony while business was shuttered for the day. Miranda's father Luis, who was also in attendance, tweeted a few photos from the private event—which will surely pique the interest of many a thespian-in-love across New York City.



Today was a very special day! @SuperOTM & Josh got married @dramabookshop . You see, Owen is like a son to us, so it was very appropriate for @Lin_Manuel to officiate and for all of us to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/Ts9fBL2IUj — Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) October 17, 2021

New Production Company Hugo Six Launches

Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz (Mrs. Doubtfire) and Seth A. Goldstein (The Lehman Trilogy) have teamed up for a new production company with Broadway-bent content at the forefront. Hugo Six will focus on creating diverse and dynamic content for both stage and screen, with, according to the duo, a musical television property and several new Broadway-aimed musicals on its development slate. Earlier this summer, Hurwitz and Goldstein produced the song for LEGO™ Store: The Musical, a two-minute musical film that can currently be seen in NYC taxis. Hurwitz previously served as SVP of Twentieth Century Fox’s live stage division; Goldstein is a Tony-winning producer with credits that include Hello, Dolly!, A Doll’s House, Part 2, and The Prom.

Roderick Lawrence's Silent Partner Will Make New York Film Debut

Having already garnered several awards on the film festival circuit, Silent Partner will make its New York debut October 30 at New York Shorts International Film Festival. Roderick Lawrence (The Lion King) stars as a Black trial attorney who successfully defends a white woman accused of murdering a Black teen. The exploration of workplace micro-agrressions co-stars Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as a partner at the law firm and Kara Young (Clyde's) as Lawrence's pregnant wife. Created and produced by Lawrence through his Black Man Films production company, Silent Partner features a screenplay and direction by Aristotle Torres. It is produced by Salma Qarnain Shaw of Black Man Films, and by Tony- and Emmy-winning producers Eric Nelsen, Sainty Nelsen, and Jim Kirstead (The Inheritance).

Works & Process at Guggenheim Offers Programs From Met Opera, Alvin Ailey, More

The Guggenheim Museum has announced the November and December slate of programming for the Works & Process performing arts series. Each hour-long program consists of performance highlights and discussions with the artists and creators prior to the work's professional premiere. This fall, the Guggenheim will welcome The Metropoliatan Opera with Eurydice (including composer Matthew Aucoin and librettist Sarah Ruhl), Harris Theater and English National Ballet with Akram Khan's Creature, a season preview from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (with Artistic Director Robert Battle and resident choreographer Jamar Roberts), Dance Theatre of Harlem with Higher Ground by Robert Garland, and new work form Miami City Ballet with choreographers Claudia Schreier and Durante Verzola. The Guggenheim will also host the 2021 Dance Magazine Awards ceremony, honoring living legends of dance, on December 6. The museum will conclude the year's engagements on December 20 and 21 with a Rotunda Solstice Concert featuring the Eyal Vilner Big Band. For a complete schedule and ticketing, click here.