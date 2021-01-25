In the News: Hamilton and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Win AFI Awards, More

Plus, watch Neil Patrick Harris and Callum Scott Howells in the trailer for It's a Sin.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Hamilton and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Among Films Honored With AFI Awards

The American Film Institute has announced the titles for its 2020 AFI Movies of the Year and Television Programs of the Year. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, based on the August Wilson stage play of the same name, is among those honored, along with such films as One Night in Miami, Soul, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. This year's AFI Special Award goes to the film capture of the Tony-winning musical Hamilton, streaming on Disney+. The AFI Awards, given annually, acknowledge works that "define the art form and contribute to our rich cultural legacy." In lieu of an awards ceremony this season, exclusive content for each honoree will be created and made available through AFI Movie Club.

Cady Huffman Returns for After Forever COVID Special

With filming on hold for Season 3 of After Forever, producers of the digital drama series have created Riley's Unforgettable School Project, a documentary-style special centered around the character Riley (Finn Douglas) who creates a video essay while attending school remotely due to COVID-19. The special features several cast members from the After Forever series, including Tony Award winner Cady Huffman (The Producers) Christopher J. Hanke (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Anita Gillette (Guys and Dolls, Chapter Two), Kevin Spirtas, and Mitchell Anderson.

Marcia Sells Appointed Chief Diversity Officer at The Metropolitan Opera

In a new position created to develop new diversity initiatives and enhance existing programs, the Met taps Marcia Sells as its first chief diversity officer. Sells began her career as a dancer at Dance Theater of Harlem, then went on to earn a law degree from Columbia University. She has held positions at Columbia, the NBA, and Reuters, and has served as assistant district attorney for the state of New York. She comes to the Met directly from Harvard Law School, where she has been dean of students since 2015. “At a time when social justice rightly demands that we address the inequities of our art form, I’m pleased that we have chosen the ideal candidate in Marcia for implementing long overdue and necessary change,” said the Met General Manager Peter Gelb.

Plus: Watch the trailer for It's a Sin, the new five-part British AIDS crisis drama starring Callum Scott Howells, with Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris. After premiering on Channel 4 in the U.K., the series will head to HBO Max next month.

