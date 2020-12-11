In the News: Hamilton Cast Reunites for Holiday Concert for Georgia, Meet Ivano Turco of Andrew Llloyd Webber's New Cinderella Musical, More

Plus: Watch Audra McDonald Perform "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" with the American Pops Orchestra.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Audra McDonald Performs "Climb Ev'ry Mountain"

The six-time Tony Award winner performs the Rodgers and Hammerstein tune with the American Pops Orchestra in the upcoming PBS special United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America, broadcast and streaming December 31. Watch the preview performance below.



King George III Is Back in a #HamFam Holiday Celebration

Join the original Broadway cast of Hamilton for a virtual holiday show that supports Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff's runoff senate races ni Georgia. The live event is only available December 13 at 8:30 PM ET, and will feature new performances of holiday favorites. Expect appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Javier Muñoz, and more. Tickets are available with donation.



A New Andrew Lloyd Webber Single from Cinderella

Another single from the upcoming Cinderella album has been released, featuring new cast member Ivano Turco as Sebastian, Prince Charming's younger brother. The production of the new musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber was set to open in the West End already, but has been delayed until spring 2021. Watch the video of "Only You, Lonely You."

