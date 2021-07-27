In the News: Hamilton Costumes Added to Times Square Exhibit, Marin Ireland Will Star in Marie Antoinette Reading, More

Plus: Tony nominees Rory O'Malley and Da'Vine Joy Randolph join new Netflix animated series Chicago Party Aunt.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

New Cast Members Announced for Be More Chill in London

Grace Mouat (& Juliet, Six) will step into the role of Chloe Valentine in the final weeks of Joe Iconis’ musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre. Joining the West End alum is Mountview graduate Nathania Ong making her professional debut as Jenna Rolan. The London premiere reopened June 30.

Marin Ireland Will Star in Marie Antoinette Reunion Reading

Rebecca Taichman will direct the Tony nominee in a Play-PerView presentation of David Adjmi’s comedy. Joining Ireland and Taichman for the stream, reuniting the company of the 2013 Soho Rep. run, are David Greenspan, Jennifer Ikeda, Karl Miller, Will Pullen, Steven Rattazzi, Chris Stack, Kat Williams, and Carmen Zilles. The reading is set for August 5 at 7 PM ET. The play puts a modern twist on the tale of the doomed French queen by having society equally as enthralled by wealth and excess. For tickets, click here.

Rory O’Malley, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, More Cast in Netflix Animated Comedy

Chicago Party Aunt will follow the adventures of Diane Dunbrowski, inspired by the popular Twitter handle of the same name, created by Chris Witaske. Tony nominee O’Malley (The Book of Mormon) will voice Diane’s nephew, Daniel, an openly gay teen who decides to forgo the first semester of college for a gap year in the real-world. Randolph voices Tina, Diane’s co-worker at the local salon owned by Gideon, voiced by RuPaul. Rounding out the cast are Lauren Ash, Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Katie Rich, and Witaske.

Hamilton, Side Show, Black Panther, Added to Showstoppers! Costume Exhibit Lineup

The previously announced exhibition with costumes from Moulin Rouge!, The Lion King, and dozens more, will also feature a pop-up Playbill Store for theatre fans to buy merchandise from their favorite shows. In addition, Crossovers Live! will film its Marc Shaiman interview on location, the soon-to-open Museum of Broadway will offer a sneak peek at its collection, and Broadway Education Alliance and WPBS-TV will film a five-episode digital workshop in the space.

Max Crumm, Ari Grooves, More Will Star in Movie Musical Set at Burning Man

Burning Man: The Musical will also star Morgan Siobhan Green, Tally Sessions, Michelle Duffy, Troy Iwata, Allison Griffith, Mila Jam, Ysabel Jasa, and Michael F. McBride. The film follows a recent graduate who finds herself employed by a tech company that hopes to destroy Black Rock City. It is written by Matt Werner and directed by Tyler Milliron, with music by Gene Back and choreography by Ari Grooves.