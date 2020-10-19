In the News: Hamilton's Austin Scott Will Star in New Radio Play Innocent Dreams, MTC Launches Virtual Theatre Channel, More

Plus, get a sneak peek at Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon's get-out-the-vote sketch from the October 19 The Tonight Show broadcast.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Hamilton and Girl From the North Country's Austin Scott Will Be Heard in New Radio Play Innocent Dreams

Austin Scott, who plays Joe Scott in Broadway's Girl From the North Country, will be heard in the new radio play Innocent Dreams. Scott, who also starred in the title role of Broadway's Hamilton, will play Davontae Sanford, who was arrested at 14 and coerced into a false confession for a quadruple homicide. He subsequently spent nearly nine years in prison before being exonerated. The radio play, named after Davontae's non-profit organization, tells his story through interviews, found texts, and poetry. Adapted and directed by Megan Rivkin, the cast also includes Alexa Cepeda and Austyn Williamson with original music by Chaundre Hall-Broomfield, sound design by Ramon Fernandes, and artwork by visual artist Taliq Tillman. Innocent Dreams, which serves as a call to action for change in the criminal justice system, will be available to stream for free on Spotify, Apple Music, Podcasts, YouTube, and Soundcloud October 30. The production is also partnering with Living on Purpose ATL, which provides formerly incarcerated women with employment opportunities, life skills training, counseling, education, and housing; donate at LOPATL.org.

MTC Launches Virtual Theatre Channel

Manhattan Theatre Club has launched a virtual theatre channel with a new reading series in addition to a collection of digital content that premiered since the theatre shut down in March. The Ted Snowdon Reading Series, dedicated to the support and development of innovative new work, offers audiences the opportunity to hear rehearsed readings of new plays. Performances will stream Tuesdays at 2 PM ET beginning November 10 with Long by Charlie Oh. The lineup continues with (An Audio Guide For) Unsung Snails and Heroes by Julia Izumi (November 17), Ball Change by Brittany K. Allen (December 1), As Is: Conversations with Big Black Women in Confined Spaces by Stacey Rose (December 8), and Friendly Monsters by Penelope Skinner (December 15). MTC Virtual Theatre will also present a monthly lookback in The Show Goes On and continue its Artists in Conversation series. Wave 2 of its Student Monologue Challenge is currently ongoing, and a virtual gala is planned for December, with more details to come. Check out all of the digital offerings at ManhattanTheatreClub.com .

Kevin R. Free, Patricia R. Floyd, More to Star in New Radio Play Retreat From National Black Theatre

National Black Theatre’s upcoming radio play Retreat, from playwright Tracey Conyer Lee (Rabbit Summer) and director Zhailon Levingston, will feature performances from Brittany Bellizeare, Patricia R. Floyd, Jennifer Fouché, Kevin R. Free, Russell G. Jones, Lee, Erick Lockley, and Art McFalrand. Based on a true story, Retreat centers on a man whose life sentence and struggles for appeals and exoneration affects his entire community, from childhood friends to complete strangers. The project will feature set design renderings by Izmir Ickbal, costume design renderings by Andy Jean, music by Nehemiah Luckett, sound design by Twi McCallum, and sound engineering by Samara Naeymi and Chai Sangco of Brick Shop Audio. Katie Kennedy is production stage manager. The on-demand audio experience will be available at NationalBlackTheatre.org November 19-22, with tickets available for $10.

Listen to “Cheer Up” From Season 3 of The Two Princes

Check out the new song “Cheer Up,” sung by Alfredo Narcisco as Barabbas, a disgraced actor turned cutpurse who longs for his old days of theatrical glory, ahead of The Two Princes' third season. The Gimlet podcast series stars Noah Galvin and Ari’el Stachel as Rupert and Amir, respectively, two young princes in love. The new season—a musical recorded in quarantine—debuts October 20 on Spotify and wherever podcasts are streamed.



Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Join Jimmy Fallon for Get Out the Vote Sketch

Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to NBC's The Tonight Show October 19 for a get-out-the-vote sketch with host Jimmy Fallon. The broadcast, which also features Gwen Stefani, Swizz Beatz & Timbaland, and Bebe Rexha ft. Doja Cat, will see Miranda and Fallon as “Two Goats Who Will Vote.” Watch a teaser for the broadcast below. Fallon and Miranda have been supporting When We All Vote, Michelle Obama’s nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to ensuring that everyone is registered to vote; visit WhenWeAllVote.org.

