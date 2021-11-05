In the News: Harvey Fierstein and Bowen Yang Are Bros; Dolly Parton Will Guest Star on Grace and Frankie

Plus: The Lucille Lortel Theatre will present a holiday concert series featuring Latrice Royale, Jelani Remy, Telly Leung, and more.



Dolly Parton Will Guest Star on Grace and Frankie

The final season of the Netflix comedy will reunite its stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin with their 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton. The three starred in the 1980 film, which was adapted into a 2009 Broadway musical with a Tony-nominated score by the country legend. No character or plot details have been revealed Parton's guest appearance for Grace and Frankie. Along with Fonda and Tomlin, the series stars Tony nominees Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, and Peter Gallagher, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry, who will all be returning for Season 7, the final for the series, due out in 2022.

Harvey Fierstein and Bowen Yang Join Billy Eichner's Bros

Two New York favorites have been added to the growing ensemble cast of Billy Eichner's feature rom-com Bros, Variety reports. Four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein, who is currently adapting the book for the upcoming production of Funny Girl, and Bowen Yang, one of the latest breakout stars from Saturday Night Live. All characters in the film, produced by Judd Apatow and Universal Pictures, will be played by out, LGBTQIA+ performers. Eichner stars in the movie described as a “heartfelt comedy about two two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.” The cast also includes Luke Macfarlane, TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz and Guy Branum, Jim Rash, Eve Lindley, D’Lo Srijaerajah, Peter Kim, Justin Covington, Dot-Marie Jones, and Becca Blackwell (currently on Broadway in Is This A Room). Nicholas Stoller, who co-wrote the screenplay with Eichner, directs the film, due out August 2022.

New Holiday Concert Series at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

The Greenwich Village theatre will present a new holiday performance series this December, featuring Broadway, cabaret, and dance artists. Tinsel: A Global Holiday Celebration runs December 6–31 with shows and concerts from drag superstar Latrice Royale, theatre performers Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Jared Grimes (Funny Girl), Reed Luplau (Moulin Rouge!), Jaime Lozano and The Familia, Ronny Dutra, Ilene Reid, and Brinda Guha, plus Cumbé Dance and a traditional Mexican pastorela from Something from Abroad. For a full schedule of holiday titles and tickets to individual shows, visit Lortel.org.