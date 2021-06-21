In the News: Hear Jennifer Hudson's Single From Respect, Go Behind-the-Scenes Video of The Tonight Show's 'Broadway's Back'

Plus: Sarah Stiles, Taylor Trensch, and Fred Grandy star in one-person shows in Theatre Aspen's Solo Flights.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Jennifer Hudson Releases Original Song for Aretha Franklin Biopic

Oscar and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson, who stars as the Queen of Soul in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, has debuted the sole original tune from the soundtrack. Hudson, who co-wrote the song with Carole King and Jamie Hartman, performs "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" for the closing credits of the film. Respect hits theatres on August 13. Listen to the single above.

Watch Audra McDonald at the Piano With a Young Aretha Franklin in New Trailer for Respect

Details Announced for Theatre Aspen's Solo Flights

The titles and creative teams for Theatre Aspen's second annual one-person show festival, Solo Flights, has been announced. The week-long festival is the third production of the theatre's summer season (previously announced), running August 25–31. Productions include Clean by Christine Quintana directed by Melissa Crespo; Esmeranda’s Gift (Or How To Make a Crossword Puzzle and Solve Your Life) by Donna Hoke, starring Tony nominee Sarah Stiles and directed by Tony nominee Hunter Foster; A Good Day to Me Not to You written by and starring Lameece Issaq, directed by Lee Sunday Evans; Making Good by Stuart Slade, starring Taylor Trensch, directed Tyne Rafaeli; The Noah Racey Project written by and starring Noah Racey, directed by Tony nominee Dick Scanlan; A Shot Rang Out by Tony winner Richard Greenberg, starring David Ivers and directed by Tony Taccone; and Token written by and starring Kaye Winks, directed by Schoen Smith. A special Solo Flights production Samuel Gallu's Give ‘Em Hell, Harry! starring Fred Grandy (known as Gopher from The Love Boat before going on to a political career serving as United States Representative from Iowa). Hunter Foster directs the two-nights-only event, running ahead of the full festival on July 23 and 24. Visit TheatreAspen.org for more information.

Plus: Watch a fun behind-the scenes video of the making of "Broadway's Back" number from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Fallon celebrating the return of Broadway with a salute to 14 different shows they can't wait to see when theatres open in September. Watch the original here, and check out the making-of video below.

