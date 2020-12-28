In the News: Idina Menzel Creates a Family-Friendly Treehouse Show, Crystal Monee Hall Makes 'Beautiful Noise,' More

Plus: Native Son has shared profiles of 101 Black gay and queer men—including several in the theatre—who've made an impact in 2020.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in this holiday weekend's news.

Idina Menzel Creates a Kids Show in Her Treehouse

While Tony Award winner Idina Menzel was sneaking away to her son's treehouse for a little peace and serenity during quarantine, she decided to film a family show. Go on up into the Idina's Treehouse and watch the trailer above. The first episode is currently available on the Idina's Treehouse YouTube channel. Spoiler alert: There is a chicken named Mrs. Roper.

Native Son Names 101 Black Gay And Queer Men Who Made Impact In 2020

With a powerful mission statement to "harness the collective power of Black gay/queer men with the goal of ensuring that our voices, visibility, and lived experiences are elevated in all of the communities in which we exist and never again disregarded," Native Son has released "101 Black Gay And Queer Men Who Made Impact In 2020." Visit NativeSon.us to read the profiles, illustrated by CJ Robinson, of Black men across disciplines who are making history and making a difference. Theatre fans will recognize several names, such as Jeremy O. Harris, Robert O'Hara, Billy Porter, Donja R. Love, and George C. Wolfe, and there are many more entrepreneurs, activists, authors, and entertainers here to meet.

Crystal Monee Hall Releases a New Video for "A Beautiful Noise"

In support of the upcoming Georgia run-off elections of U.S. Senate, singer-songwriter Crystal Monee Hall (Rent) has released a video for her gospel-inspired arrangement of the song "A Beautiful Noise," originally written by Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile to urge listeners to vote in the November general elections. “I wrote this arrangement in celebration and support of the women, Stacey Abrams included,” says Hall, “...who are on the front lines of the fight for democracy and justice in Georgia.” Check it out below.



An All-Star Plea from the Artists of New York City Opera

New York City Opera is reaching out to the people in Un Zoomo in Maschera: A Word from the Artists of New York City Opera. Due to the interruption of the 2020-2021 season, the artists of NYCO are taking to video to reach out for fundraising help from audiences. Watch the video below for a message from performers Paulo Szot and Carol Vaness, as well as composers Iain Bell and Carlisle Floyd, among others. Productions planned for summer 2021 are Madama Butterfly, The Barber of Seville and Rigoletto.

