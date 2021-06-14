In the News: Jackie Hoffman and Allison Guinn Join Cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, More

Plus: Check out the wild trailer for Netflix's animated Centaurworld, featuring a slew of Broadway favorites.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Casts Jackie Hoffman and Allison Guinn

Broadway alums Jackie Hoffman and Allison Guinn, who appeared together in the 2014 production of On the Town, will have recurring roles in the fourth season of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Deadline reports. The Emmy-winning series from Amy Sherman-Palladino stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, and Alex Borstein, (all Emmy winners for their work on the series), as well as Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron. No character details have been announced for Hoffman or Guinn. Other stage credits for Hoffman include Hairspray and Xanadu, and for Guinn, Hair.

Broadway Favorites Head to Centaurworld

Check out the wacky trailer for Netflix's animated children's series Centaurworld, in which a war horse (voiced by Waitress' Kimiko Glenn) gets dropped into a world with a "colorful collection of singing and dancing half-animal, half-man things." The series also features Broadway's Jessie Mueller and Megan Hilty in the main cast, with appearances from Lea Salonga, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Brian Stokes Mitchell. It premieres on the streamer July 30.



Intar Theatre Collaborates With Hell's Kitchen Business for Play Festival

Intar Theatre, with support from Radio Drama Network, will present MicroTEATRO Festival June 17–25. The festival will feature short plays by six Latinx playwrights, performed by 14 actors in seven locations throughout Hell's Kitchen in collaboration with local business. Playwrights contributing work to the festival are Carmen Rivera, Mariana Carreño, Christin Eve Cato, C. Quintana, Caridad Svich, and Julissa Contreras. Locations include Sonny’s 10th Avenue Meat Market, LeNoble Lumber Co., Police Athletic League, Inc. William J. Duncan Center, Epstein’s Paint Center, Housing Conservation Coordinators and The 52nd Street Projects. For the full schedule and ticketing, visit IntarTheatre.org.

Stage and Screen Star Ned Beatty Dies at 83

Actor Ned Beatty died June 13 at the age of 83. The television and film star had over 150 screen credits on his resume, beginning in 1972 with the movie Deliverance. He garnered an Oscar nomination for his work in the 1976 film Network, plus Emmy nominations for Friendly Fire and Last Train Home. He began his career, however, in theatre. Before moving to Hollywood, Mr. Beatty worked for several years in regional theatre in Virginia and Kentucky, and made his Broadway debut in an ensemble track in The Great White Hope. He returned to Broadway only once, in 2004, winning a Drama Desk Award for his portrayal of Big Daddy in Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

