In the News: Jagged Little Pill Tony Nominee Celia Rose Gooding Joins Cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Plus, casting and details announced for The Drama League's DirectorFest and Theater for the New City's Love 'n Courage Gala.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Tony Nominee Celia Rose Gooding Joins Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Celia Rose Gooding, a 2020 Tony Award nominee for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her Broadway debut as Frankie Healy in Jagged Little Pill, has been added to the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the new Star Trek prequel series from Paramount+, according to The Wrap. The series stars Ethan Peck as Spock, Anson Mount as Captain Pike, and Rebecca Romjin as Number One, and takes place ten years prior to the action of the original Star Trek. Filming has begun, but no release date is set.

The Drama League Announces Casting for 2021 DirectorFest

Casting has been announced for the 2021 DirectorFest, the multi-week festival of work from The Drama League's 2020-21 Directors Project class of New York and Classical Fellowship recipients. On March 15, Classical Fellow Emma Rose Went directs Gallathea, in collaboration with Red Bull Theater, with a cast featuring Olivia Rose Barres, Helen Cespedes, Nathaniel P. Claridad, Yonatan Gebeyehu, Amy Jo Jackson, Layla Khoshnoudi, Rami Margron, Christopher Michael McFarland, Jason O’Connell, Aneesh Sheth, David Ryan Smith, and Zo Tipp. Four more productions from the New York Fellows class follow in June, staged and filmed, then streamed June 7–23. Those include Laura Schellhardt’s The K of D, directed by Cait Robinson, featuring Arielle L. Goldman; Sharon Bridgforth's the bull-jean stories., directed by Signe V. Harriday and starring Ameerah Briggs; Eliana Pipes's Unfuckwithable, directed by Cristina Angeles, featuring Aleca Piper; and Enda Walsh's A Girl's Bedroom, directed by Taylor Haven Holt, featuring Tara Halpern. For more information, visit DramaLeague.org.

Theater for the New City Hosts Love 'N Courage Virtual Gala March 22

The award-winning Theater for the New City has announced details for its upcoming March 22 gala to benefit its emerging playwrights program. A roster of downtown favorites and TNC alum will perform for the 18th annual gala, celebrating the theatre's 50th anniversary, including Oscar-winning actor Tim Robbins, Tony-nominated playwright and performer Charles Busch, composer David Amram, Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, and TNC Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Vinie Burrows. Other performers include the all-women Japanese Taiko drumming and dance company Cobu, British Music Hall, Arthur Abrams, Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, Yip Harburg Rainbow Troupe, and more. For more information and ticketing, visit TheaterForTheNewCity.net.