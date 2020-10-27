In the News: James Monroe Iglehart, Telly Leung, Ann Harada Are on The Nice List, Lena Hall, Daphne Rubin-Vega Set for Lipstick Reading, More

Plus: Watch the premiere of a new song by Tony-nominated The Great Comet composer Dave Malloy, "Touch."

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

James Monroe Iglehart, Telly Leung, Ann Harada Will Star in Holiday Musical The Nice List

The Nice List, a new one-act holiday musical featuring music by Gary Adler and a book and lyrics by Phoebe Kreutz, will debut virtually this holiday season. Directed by Alan Muraoka with choreography by Michael Midlin, the presentation will feature Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, Telly Leung, Julia Mattison, Ann Harada, Jennifer Barnhart, Nick Kohn, and Don Darryl Rivera. Presented by Elliott and Cathy Masie of MASIE Productions and Wendy Gillespie with Starhawk Productions, the 45-minute holiday family musical includes six original songs with costume design by Brian Hemesath and props, toys, and holiday treats designed by Kathy Fabian/Propstar. Additional details for the free streams will be announced.

SPACE on Ryder Farm Allocates $31,000 in Grants

Putnam County, New York's SPACE on Ryder Farm, a non-profit residency program for playwrights, filmmakers, and other artists, has directed $31,000 in grants to alums of the initiative. The funds initially would have gone into supporting this year's program, canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The allocations, dubbed "Time and Space Grants," are awarded up to $1,500 to Jay Adana, Christopher Vu Gandin Le, Greta Gertler Gold, Yilong Liu, Daria Miyeko Marinelli, Michelle Moncayo, Natalia Nakazawa, Pamela, Johnny Perez, Malik Reed, Sarah Sander, Arabelle Sicardi, Caitlin Saylor Stephens, Thomas Ward, and Stefanie Zadravec, as well as eight anonymous individuals.

Get Spooked With Gunnar Montana’s Immersive Basement

Broadway On Demand and JDN Theatricals will stream the 2019 premiere of Gunnar Montana’s immersive dance and horror production Basement October 30–31 at 8 and 10 PM ET; it will then be available to rent on demand beginning November 1. The work was seen last year at Philadelphia Fringe Festival. “Basement is pure horror from start to finish, giving viewers a look inside the soul of a madman while at the same time inviting them to explore the darkness inside themselves. The timing is perfect,” says Montana. Starring are Danielle Curica, Jessica Daley, Frank Leone, Stephi Lyneice, and Kelly Trevlyn. For tickets, click here .

Lena Hall, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Margaret Cho Set for Boys Don't Wear Lipstick Benefit Reading

Emerging Artist Theatre and Red Spear Productions will present a virtual reading of Brian Belovitch’s Boys Don’t Wear Lipstick November 9 at 8 PM ET to celebrate the play’s 20th anniversary. Directed by Everett Quinton, the cast will feature Tony winner Lena Hall, Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jonny Beauchamp, Margaret Cho, Yuhua Hamasaki, Peppermint, Jacob Tobia, and Mason Alexander Park. Originally presented in 2000, the play, a 2000 GLAAD Media Awards nominee, is a journey from boyhood to manhood, by way of a 15-year detour through womanhood. Proceeds will benefit both Emerging Artists Theatre, which produces a bi-annual New Work Series where artists of all disciplines can workshop their work, and Lorde Community Health Center, which provides healthcare and related services targeted to New York’s LGBTQIA+ communities, regardless of ability to pay. For tickets and donations go to EmergingArtistsTheatre.org.

Interactive Theatre Piece to Debut on Instagram With AR Scavenger Hunt

Starting October 29, The Tank will present Mañanaland, a virtual Instagram experience by Pedro Reyes. The interactive theatre piece explores a utopian future where the social and political conflicts of today are a thing of the past, manifested in a series of augmented reality scavenger hunts (using the Scavengar app) across the five boroughs of New York City, announced bi-weekly through December 8. Followers to the @mananaistoday Instagram channel will receive instructions for participating. Mañanaland brings together a team of writers led by executive producer Johnny G. Lloyd and includes Zizi Majid, Kaaron Briscoe, Katelynn Kenney, and Jason Pizzarello. The creative team also includes experience designers Lorne Svarc and Julia Beabout. For more information, visit TheTank.org .

Watch New Tune from Dave Malloy, "Touch"

This past week, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented the premieres of new virtual commissions by Yuhee Yang and Dave Malloy (The Great Comet, Octet). Watch the premiere from Tony-nominated composer Malloy, "Touch," below.

