In the News: Jason Tam Will Head War of the Worlds, Shalita Grant Joins Netflix's You, More

Plus: Noah Galvin and Tony winner Ari'el Stachel return for a third season of The Two Princes.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Jason Tam Will Head Cast of Keen Company Broadcast of War of the Worlds

Keen Company’s 2020–2021 season, featuring a series of broadcasts, will launch October 30 at 8 PM ET with Howard Koch’s adaptation of War of the Worlds, made popular by the late Orson Welles. Initial casting includes Jason Tam (Be More Chill), Arnie Burton, Morgan Siobhan Green, and Khiry Walker. The production will feature original music by Paul Brill, and a talkback with the artists will follow the performance. For tickets, priced $25, visit BroadwayonDemand.com.

Shalita Grant Joins Netflix's You

Tony Award nominee Shalita Grant (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) will be a series regular on the third season of Netflix's soapy drama You, Deadline reports. The actor, recently seen in a standout comedy performance on TBS' Search Party, will play a "Momfluencer" named Sherry whose warmth might merely be a social media facade. Also joining the Penn Badgley- and Victoria Pedretti-led series is Travis Van Winkle.

Lillias White, Ben Vereen, Karen Mason Set for Michael Feinstein-Hosted Broadway's Great American Songbook Series

The York Theatre Company's new online cabaret series, Broadway’s Great American Songbook, will be hosted by five-time Grammy nominee Michael Feinstein and directed by MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort. Online performances will take place Wednesday evenings beginning November 4, continuing weekly through December 16 with encore performances streamed Thursdays at 2:30 PM, Fridays at 7 PM and 10 PM, and Saturdays at 2:30 PM and 7 PM. Launching the series November 4 is Alton Fitzgerald White with music director Doyle Newmyer, followed by Lee Roy Reams November 11 with music director Alex Rybeck, Karen Mason November 18 with Rybeck, George Abud November 25 with music director Paul Lincoln, Tony winner Ben Vereen and Klea Blackhurst December 2 with music director Gary Adler, Robert Creighton and Richard Kind December 9 with musical directors Rybeck and Doug Oberhammer, and Tony winner Lillias White December 16 with music director by Mathis Picard. The concert series will conclude December 21 at 7 PM with the York Holiday Cabaret Gala, featuring Abud, Blackhurst, Creighton, Mason, Reams, Vereen, Alton Fitzgerald White, and Lillias White with special guests Jeremy Benton, Kind, Kylie Kuioka, and more. Click here for ticket information.

Original Cast Recording of In the Green Drops October 16

The original cast album of Grace McLean’s musical In the Green, which debuted at Lincoln Center Theater’s LCT3 Stage in 2019, is released October 16 across all streaming platforms. The cast features McLean, Rachael Duddy, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Mia Pak, and Hannah Whitney. The musical offers an origin story from Europe’s Medieval era, following Hildegard von Bingen on her path to sainthood from childhood. To listen, click here .

The Two Princes Returns for Season 3

Noah Galvin and Tony winner Ari'el Stachel return for a third season of The Two Princes October 20. The podcast continues to follow Prince Rupert (Galvin) and Prince Amir (Stachel) as they prepare for their upcoming wedding, and this time nothing is going to stop them from walking down the aisle. Rounding out this season’s cast are Samira Wiley, Alfredo Narciso, Gideon Glick, Michelle Gomez, Wesley Taylor, Mandi Masden, CJ Wilson, and Jonah Fields. All seven episodes will be available wherever Gimlet podcasts are streamed.

